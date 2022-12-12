WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met on Monday, Dec. 5 in the ACHS auditorium for their final regular session meeting of the year.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, new member Janet Ward and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
Organizational Meeting
The meeting began with an organizational meeting led by Cox which establishes new members and holds the vote for Chair and Vice Chair. Janet Ward was welcomed to the board for her first meeting and both Roten and Eldreth were nominated to keep their titles as Chair and Vice Chair.
Comments from the Superintendent
Cox began her comments with some of the positive things that are circulating through Ashe County Schools.
"One of the things that is hot off the press is how well our schools are doing," said Cox. "You all heard how well our schools did this past year despite everything that has been going on. I received a letter from the State Board of Education and essentially it says that we are receiving awards for achievement and exceeding expected growth under North Carolina's accountability system."
The awards are for the entire district and individual schools performances during last school year. In addition to growth award certificates, they will receive graduation awards certificates.
Westwood Elementary received an award for achieving expected growth, AEC received an award for achieving the goal of expected academic progress and for an award for outstanding graduation rate of 100% and Mountain View Elementary, Blue Ridge Elementary and Ashe County Middle School each received an award for exceeding expected academic progress.
"Our schools have traditionally done well and last year was no exception," Cox said.
In addition to the successes, Shera Ashley, a mathematics teacher at MVES, was recently recognized as the Outstanding Math Teacher at the NC Teachers of Mathematics 2022 Conference on Nov. 10.
New Middle School Updates
Allison Kemp-Sullivan, owner representative then gave the board an update on the new middle school project.
The Thomas Herman Company has been hired for surveying and they have received a proposal for $29,950, which has been approved.
Vannoy Construction, Clark Nexsen, Kemp-Sullivan and Cox will begin having bi-weekly meetings and on Dec. 15, the entire board will hold a meeting to go over the progress to date, preliminary plans, ideas, concepts and blocking for the new school.
Action Items
In action items, the board began by approving the minutes from Nov. 7 and Nov. 15.
The next board meeting was scheduled to take place the first Monday in January, which falls on Jan. 2. The board voted to move the meeting to the following Monday, Jan. 9.
A list of the 2022-23 mid-year graduates was presented to the board. The list of graduates was unanimously approved. Those graduates were Madison Adams, Jacob Calhoun, Kody Carpenter, Jayven Garcia, Trevor Hamby, Dallas Hamm, John Hill, Dustin Holman, Damian Lawson, Kaylee Laws, Abby Miller, Dayton Miller, Elaina Miller, Zachary Mitchell, Matthew Mullis, Kaylan Osborne, Joshua Philemon, Kaley Poe, Joshua Testerman, Daniel Tollison, Grayson Watson and Lily Wehunt. Before the meeting, the graduates were given a reception to celebrate their success.
Jennifer Greene, Director at AppHealthCare, then presented a resolution to protect kids from vaping and nicotine addiction.
"What we're trying to do is gather awareness from our partners about the dangers related to vaping," said Greene. "We've seen an increase in vaping across our communities but our concern is that when children under 21 get exposed to vaping and vape products early, it starts them on a path of addiction before their brains are fully developed."
AppHealthCare and the State Board of Health have adopted the resolution to support the initiative. At this time, the state does not have a law or licensing requirements to prevent youth initiation.
Greene stated that they want to build support and to protect the children of Ashe by limiting access.
"Doing one measure won't change it all, but it will move us closer to the right direction," Greene said.
Currently, Ashe County Schools have three vape detectors. One is located at ACMS and two are located at ACHS. According to ACHS Principal Dustin Farmer, the two at the high school are currently out of service. With a recent safety grant given to ACS, new detectors will be available to purchase.
According to Jerry Baker, there are mixed emotions on the detectors with one of the main concerns being false alarms. He stated that they have a lot of capability and that they are not inexpensive. The board agreed to look further into the detectors and quotes for the purchase.
The resolution was approved and adopted by the board.
Next on the agenda was a window replacement project update. Baker stated that the bids they have received are simply too expensive. The lowest qualifying base bid was $1,552,835 with a contingency of $77,642. The original budget presented to the board approximated at $1 million, but with the increase of materials, the bid was $630,477 over budget.
The board approved Baker's request to reject the bids.
The final action item was personnel, which was approved by the board.
Updates and Discussion Items
In a recent meeting, the board heard from a concerned community member about the transportation for students and how long a child is on the bus. In response, the board will have a district committee begin meeting in February of 2023 to study school bus transportation.
Additionally, many have expressed concern for the car line at Blue Ridge Elementary School. When parents pick up their children after school, a long line of cars will line the road, making it hazardous for oncoming vehicles to pass and for school busses to exit the campus. Later this month, the board plans to meet with a team from the NCDOT to begin a traffic operations analysis for the school.
