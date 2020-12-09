JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Central Support Services Annex on Dec. 7. This was the first meeting for newly-elected board members Josh Roten and Dr. Kimberly Simmons.
Due to the limited number of persons physically allowed to attend indoor gatherings, the video was live-streamed and a recording is available on the school system’s website.
To watch the meeting, click HERE.
To access the video, visit www.ashecountyschools.org and select the “District” tab. From the listed menu, select “Board of Education.”
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox called the meeting to order, beginning with a vote for Chair and Vice Chair of the board.
Board member Polly Jones made the first motion to nominate Roten to be Chairman of the board and it was seconded by board member Keith McClure. The board voted unanimously in favor of this nomination.
Roten then opened the floor for nominations for Vice Chair. McClure nominated board member Dianne Eldreth and it was seconded by Simmons. The board voted all in favor of this nomination.
During the awards and recognitions portion, Cox shared information about the small ceremony held on Dec. 2 to honor former Chairman C.B. Jones and former Vice Chairman Dr. Lee Beckworth.
At the gathering, Jones was given a plaque and thanked for his 24 years of service. Beckworth was also provided with a plaque and was honored for his 20 years of service to the BOE.
“Because we could not have a bigger celebration for the years of service that they had, we want to thank them publicly for the years of service,” Cox said. “24 years and 20 years is a long time for any organization, so we truly appreciate them.”
Cox also provided an update on COVID-19 numbers within ACS.
As of meeting time, there were currently three positive staff members, with four in quarantine.
According to Cox, within the organization there has been a 10 percent rate of students being quarantined since August.
As of Dec. 7, there were five students who tested positive for COVID-19, with 54 in quarantine.
Founder and President of the Building Asset Inventory Single Component Assessment Andrew LaRowe joined the meeting to discuss the ACS facility needs survey.
Every five years the State of North Carolina requires school districts to estimate the dollars needed for new construction, additions or renovations to existing facilities.
Included in the presentation by LaRowe, was information about ACS instructional facilities listed by the year they were originally constructed.
The average age of school buildings in Ashe County is 35.5 with the oldest being Ashe Early Learning center which was constructed in 1954 and the newest being Westwood Elementary which was built in 2004.
“That is a younger profile of schools for a small school district than we are used to seeing, which shows that there has been some good school planning going on in the past to keep newer school buildings,” LaRowe said.
At the meeting, Cox provided an update on the proposed plans for the new middle school project.
She presented the plans for the middle school, which were given to the school system the first week of the month.
According to Cox, minus a few adjustments and additions made by the school system they anticipate the plans to be submitted to the state sometime in January.
According to Maintenance Director Jerry Baker details regarding the CTE department and the school’s cafeteria are still being worked out between the school system and architect Larry Greene.
According to Cox, the plans for the two-story facility is located in a beautiful location and features a beautiful courtyard. There will also be no carpeting inside the building.
According to Baker, the goal is for the bidding process to begin by May 1. The bidding process can begin sooner than May 1 but not any later.
After some discussion by the board, Eldreth and Simmons both expressed interest in the BOE holding a meeting with the Greene to further discuss and ensure everybody is on the “same page”.
“I want this middle school as well as everybody but I want everybody on the same page,” Eldreth said. “I want everybody not to have to come in in the middle of things and not understand what is going on or what our options are.”
The board was all in favor of holding such a meeting and plan to do in upcoming weeks.
They also plan to hold a meeting for planning purposes sometime in January.
The next meeting of the BOE will be on Jan. 11, 2021.
