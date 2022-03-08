JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in its monthly regular session meeting on Monday, March 7 in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The meeting began with comments from Cox including upcoming dates, success in the schools and more.
Upcoming dates include:
- March 16 — District Battle of the Books competition at ACHS (elementary and middle school students)
- March 24 — Regional middle school Battle of the Books competition at Appalachian State University
- March 7-11 — National School Breakfast Week
- April 19-20 — Cohort One for the Building Engineers in K-5 Classrooms Initiative. A small work team of 6-10 will be formed which will include both Courtney Eller and Julie Little. This group will participate in a 3.5-hour long in-district kick off session and the NCDPI’s Building Engineers in K-5 Classrooms Conference
- April 30 — ACHS prom at ACHS from 8 p.m. to midnight. The cost is $25 per person
- April 23 — Military Ball at Jefferson Landing
- May 14 — Ashe Early College Prom at Timber Rivers Venue
Cox also spoke on the recent success in the Ashe County School system, which included the boys and girls varsity basketball team making it into the state playoffs, boys making it to the first round and girls making it to the second. She also recognized Matthew Peterson for placing third in the 160 pound weight class at the NCHSAA 3A State Wrestling Tournament. Other successes included the HOSA blood drive and the ACHS culinary students being able to participate in a Living Classroom by working, cooking and serving at The Tavern for a night.
The Board then recognized Keith McClure for his time as a member on the Board of Education, who recently resigned after serving for four years.
“We have the opportunity to honor someone who has been truly a gift to Ashe County Schools for so long,” said Cox. “Not only did he serve as a board member for four years, he also was a teacher, principal and true leader all around.”
They presented McClure with a plaque recognizing his hard work and dedication to Ashe County Schools.
“I want to say thank you to the board and thank you for the opportunity to serve on the board,” said McClure. “I think the Board of Education is in good hands. I do appreciate you and the opportunity to serve the county. Ashe County Schools are great schools. It takes supporting parents, great teachers, great principals, great staff and good things happen with them.”
Each board member extended their gratitude to McClure, speaking on the times they’ve worked together, how they appreciated McClure even when they were in school and sending their thoughts to him as he embarks on new journeys.
The meeting then moved onto action items which included the approval of the addition of air conditioning in each of the elementary school gyms.
Jerry Baker stated that Stanley Heating and Air will be in charge of the new A/C units at Blue Ridge and Westwood and Associated Heating and Air will be in charge of Mountain View. There are two different companies for the schools due to the state seeing the project as three different bids. The project could take up to six months to complete, according to Baker.
The board then voted on the 2022-23 academic calendar. They had two options to choose from and a survey showed that many students, parents and teachers would rather have the second option. The board voted to adopt the second calendar which can be found at simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/2022_2023%20School%20Calendar%20Option%202_25608745j5judkdal31sct0j5zy01u.pdf.
Among other action items, the board approved to hire an architect for the replacement of windows at Blue Ridge and Mountain View, they approved the summer program plan for 2022 and approved two grant writings that will aid the school system in their needs.
In regard to the new board position, Jones made a motion that they interview two candidates, Shane Little and Wes Cornwell. No dates have been set for the interviews. The board approved the motion.
The board then voted on the mask policy in schools, which is required to be discussed every 30 days. Simmons made the motion to keep masks optional masks in all schools as well as on school buses.
“When we first started this process, I said that I would do what I thought was best for students and that if the rates went down and the criteria went down then I would be willing to change how I thought about mandatory masks, and that seems to be happening,” said Eldreth. “I hope this trend continues. I feel very good about being able to have optional masking.”
“I want everyone to feel comfortable inside a school building, whatever their choice is,” said Simmons. “It matters that we’re all sensitive. This has been a difficult time full of difficult decisions and I’m glad to see that we’re together in our decision.”
The vote carried unanimously for optional masking.
To end the meeting, the board approved personnel and previous meeting minutes.
