WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Jan. 30, the Ashe County Board of Education conducted a special meeting at Wilkes Community College's Kent Poe Hall to finalize their decision on the design for the new middle school.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Janet Ward, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox and representatives from architect Clark Nexsen.
Chad Roberson, Becky Brady and Donna Francis were the representatives from the architect firm and they presented multiple design options to the board.
"Right now, we are in the very early stages of schematic design," said Roberson. "Our goal is to present to you in the spring of 2023 a concept of what the building is going to look like from the exterior and then we would move onto the remaining phases of design development and construction documents."
On the land itself, situated behind ACHS, there are 1,225 LF streams and 78,100 SF wetlands in the main area where the school will be placed. In the lower portion of the site, where projected parking and athletic fields will be, there are 1,150 LF streams and 67,500 SF wetlands.
"We are faced with some wetlands and streams and we are taking that into consideration," said Roberson. "We have some preliminary information from the surveyor so we will start to layer that as we go on."
Two options were presented to the board for the design. Option B.1 was a revised option that would have a three-story core curriculum, a possible open dining area, a CTE section and an ECS section that directly blends with the core curriculum. Option C offers many of the same, but rather than having the media center placed further away from the core curriculum area, it would be placed directly beside it and be accessible from all three levels.
Option B.1 had three athletic fields placed together included the football field, baseball field and soccer field. Further north, the softball field and tennis courts were placed together. Option C had the football field, baseball field, softball field and tennis courts placed on the lower area of the site and the soccer field was placed east of the school itself.
Many questions were asked on security, sloped roofing, large glass windows and more.
For security, the architects proposed two entrances to be utilized including the main entrance and the bus entrance, which are directly across from each other in both options. Both options also have access to the outside for outdoor learning, but the Clark Nexsen team assured that those would not be accessible from the outside without a key.
Sloped roofing would allow the building to blend into the mountain behind it, giving it an aesthetics and connection to the area around. Brady proposed that in Option C, the top floor of the media center could have visibility to the outdoors from the roof, but remain structurally sound.
Ward was concerned about large glass windows due to the weather and visibility from the outside.
"Window space like that is very visible," said Ward. "If you have a media center with glass between classrooms, students may get very distracted."
In response, Brady reassured that these decisions and interior designs are not final.
"Everything we're showing you is just a precedent," said Brady. "Having a very clear sightline from the admin areas to areas where people may approach the building, that's a really important feature that we're going to carefully consider as this get develops."
Heating and air will be closely monitored if walls are constructed out of glass for some portions of the build. A large portion of the board, students and teachers have requested that natural light is implemented in the design.
After further discussion, the board voted for the design and they chose Option C. Additional aspects of this option include the media center being the heart of classrooms, a "hook” form enhancing protection of outdoor learning environment from prevailing winds, a hub for CTE classes and the opportunity for the media center to span across levels.
Clark Nexsen stated that after this decision, they will begin site strategies and evaluations.
