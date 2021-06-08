JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held a regular session meeting on June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Annex Building of Ashe County Schools.
Those in attendance were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Keith McClure, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox and Administrative Assistant Bailey Little.
The meeting began with recognitions and awards from Cox.
“We’d like to recognize Miss Autumn Blackburn, who graduated from Ashe County High School, for also completing her Associate of Arts Degree from Wilkes Community College prior to her graduating from high school. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA and 62 credit hours. Autumn will be attending Appalachian State University this fall to study biology. Congratulations to you, Autumn. We are very proud of you. This is not something most high school complete,” said Dr Cox.
The board then moved on to discuss policy 6420 and 6430 which allows the superintendent $90,000 in funds for supplies, materials, services and appliances.
“At this time, I cannot support the spending authority of the $90,000 for our superintendent,” said Simmons. “This is in now way reflective of my trust in Dr. Cox because I think she is doing an outstanding job for our students. My opinion is in reflection of improved communication and transparency that I feel we need. I think that this board and Dr. Cox need an opportunity to work together to promote greater understanding of the logic and reasoning behind our spending as it is necessary to answer the ‘why’ and ‘how’ we spend money the way we do. I feel like our Strategic Plan will inform a lot of those decisions, so I would ask that we table the policy for now until we have a bit more relationship building and clarity and use of the plan to increase from $25,000 to $90,000.”
The original policy, as been reviewed in 2018, has since moved from superintendent funding from $25,000 to $90,000 which is something “drastic” to Simmons. She reiterated that the act of giving one position a blank check of the $90,000 is a lot of responsibility that she hopes can go to not only Cox, but her team and board members as well. The Strategic Plan will be presented to the Board in August and will encompass what the community wishes for Ashe County Schools.
McClure made a motion to table the 6420 and 6430 policies until they can further review. The motion carried and the meeting shifted to the new addition of a bonus for employees of Ashe County Schools.
The bonus will go to both full-time and part-time employees in the form of $500. With the recent year surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the board would like to recognize and award their employees for their hard work and diligence over the course of the school year.
“After discussion with our Finance Officer, we feel like we can do $500 across the board, no matter if you’re a teacher, administrator or a bus driver,” said Cox. “I believe that from some of the savings we have had from this previous school year, we will be able to pay it out of some of our local funds.”
The cost would be roughly $288,405 including benefits before the addition of part-time employees. Cox said she hopes to get the bonuses out later this month.
After discussion on the bonuses, the board then moved to out of town requests from students and parents. At this time, there have been 15 new requests for transfers.
The appeals will come from the families and will take place in a closed session with the board members. It will be a yearly approval process.
“We plan on sending out letters to the families and we will then hear their appeal in closed session,” said Cox. “This allows us to make a decision and then come back to the board rather than putting it out there in front of everyone else.”
The board then voted that the full board will be present in the appeal hearings.
New Ashe Early College Principal Lindsey Williams joined the meeting to discuss the identity of the school, hoping for support and new ideas from the board.
“I met with teachers a few weeks ago and we discussed who we are as Ashe Early College,” said Williams. “We want to make sure that everyone in the community knows who we are and what we offer. In doing some research, Dr. Cox had some conversations with former principal Elaine Cox and originally our colors were gold with purple, gray and white. We don’t have a mascot right now, so we will have a collaboration between students, teachers and the community. I’ve been surveying our students asking if they’d like to keep or change any of our current identities. We’ll use the student voices to drive the process. We’re looking at building a committee including one student from each grade level. I hope that we can present to the school board this August.”
In response to the discussion topic, Jones said she wasn’t sure she’d like to have two high schools in the county, stating that it has become a competition between them.
Williams reassured Jones and the Board that she wishes there to be no competition but rather a collaborative effort between schools and students.
“We need to look at what both schools have to offer and we need to make sure we present that and get the information out to the community,” said Williams. “In creating an identity, it was not necessarily to change anything in place. This is a way to engage students, teachers and the community to build that bridge and relationship. This is just one piece of the puzzle in growing the Early College.”
The Board then went onto discuss more updates including the current low impact of COVID-19, the beginning of summer school on June 7 and the upcoming construction of the new middle school.
In closing, the Board thanked both Eldreth and her team in a phenomenal Project Graduation event.
“It was such a sight to see. I would’ve never imagined something that spectacular. Thank you,” Dr. Cox said.
The Board will late reconvene this coming July.
