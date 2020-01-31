This month's regularly scheduled meeting for the BOE will be held at Ashe County High School on Feb. 3.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the ACHS Commons area with a reception honoring the accomplishments of students and personnel for the 2019/20 year.
Recognition of those honored will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the school's auditorium.
Some of the awards being presented will be for the year's Teacher of the Year winner and nominees; multiple members of the high school's band for their achievements; recognition for members of the Blue Ridge Chess club; winners of the Young Authors writing contest;Classified Employee of the year winner and nominees and student excellence in sports.
The BOE will also hold their regular meeting and address requests from parents for their children to attend school in Watauga County for the 2020/21 school year, address maintenance issues for the county's schools and hear a request for approval for an overnight trip for the ACHS National Art Honor Society.
There will also be a closed session held for the purpose of considering a personnel action that involves an officer or employee of this Board.
(0) comments
