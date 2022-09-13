JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met on Monday, Sept. 12 for their regular monthly meeting at the Annex of Ashe County Schools.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
Comments from the Superintendent
The meeting began with comments from Cox. She announced upcoming dates and discussed announcements.
Upcoming dates are can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030992&MID=10014.
Cox then discussed the recent successes in the schools.
“Ashe County Schools offers a wide range of opportunities in visual and performing and applied arts,” said Cox. “We have a long standing relationship with the Ashe County Arts Council that we’re really thankful for who bring opportunities to our students. I want to highlight Westwood Elementary School.”
Westwood Elementary School is an A+ School and has been since opening in 2004. A+ schools have a fully-integrated ARTS focus. Westwood has a STEAM Station, a Story Walk that focuses on growth mindset, and arts activities that support the reading walk initiative. The first book for the story walk is Jabari Jumps in which a little boy overcomes his fear of the high dive (growth mindset). For each book, they have developed an A+ activity that teachers can do with students to incorporate the arts in their classroom.
Westwood’s current activity focuses on movement in art and students are tasked with designing a new pair of swim trunks for the main character. In this, they can incorporate elements of movement in their art.
Cox then reflected on the Back 2 School Blast, stating that it was highly successful and that she’s thankful for their partnership with Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
New Middle School Updates
Owner Representative Allison Kemp-Sullivan then gave an update on the new middle school project.
“We’re making baby steps, so that’s good news,” said Kemp-Sullivan. “Since our last meeting, the town of West Jefferson Board of Aldermen have held meetings to consider the rezoning of the Woodie and Church properties and on Aug. 22, all tracks have been rezoned. The county is required to hold a public hearing in purchasing land for a school and that will happen on Sept. 19 at the Board of Commissioners meeting.”
Kemp-Sullivan said the design team is on hold for now until the land is purchased. The next steps moving forward include securing additional surveys. After the process, they will start taking information from their spreadsheets and putting the information together to set up schematics for the build itself.
Action Items
In action items, the board approved previous minutes from their last monthly meeting.
Personnel, presented by Roy Puttman, was also approved.
A budget resolution presented by Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron. The resolution comes from their Aug. 29 budget work session. This includes a total State Public School Fund of $24,603,269, a total Federal Grants Fund of $11,831,997 and a total Child Nutrition Fund Revenue of $2,518,028. The full budget resolution can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/Budget%20Resolution_2023_271440b0udsaxxai2mlvgz0dvuqbzc.pdf.
The resolution was approved by the board and they thanked Coldiron for her work in putting the work session together as well as for her duties as Finance Officer.
Earl Pennington then presented the approval of local CTE Articulation Agreement which states that Ashe County Schools and Wilkes Community College partner to promote student success. This local articulation agreement adds additional articulated courses at the local level that are not included in the statewide North Carolina High School to Community College Articulation Agreement, further streamlining students’ educational pathways by eliminating the need to take multiple courses with the same learning outcomes.
“I’d just like to say that I think CTE is really important to our students,” said Jones. “I want everyone to know I give it my full support.”
The agreement was approved.
FFA Teacher at ACHS Daniel Calhoun then asked for approval to attend the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo which will be held in Indianapolis, Ind. from Oct. 26-29. At this convention, students will be able to engage in leadership workshops, career workshops and attend one of the largest career/college fairs for agriculture.
“I’m excited about this,” said Eldreth. “This means a lot to the kids and it’s very educational.”
The trip was approved by the board.
Pennington was back on the stand to seek approval for the purchase of calculators for eighth grade at ACMS. In 2021, GEARUP purchased new calculators for grades six and seven and this year, they are proposing to replace current calculators for eighth grade.
GEARUP is offering to provide calculators for students in eighth grade to be used by Math I and Grade 8 Math students. Eighth grade is currently using an older version of the TI84 Plus CE, but they are battery operated and are six to eight years old. Pennington said that they would like to request 230 calculators, which would be up to $32,000. GEARUP will also help facilitate professional development for eighth grade teachers on the functioning and opportunities of the new calculators. These calculators are on the allowable calculator list for EOG and EOC testing as provided by NCDPI Department of Testing and Accountability. The purchase was approved.
Science teacher at ACHS Alex Rollins then asked the board to approve an AP Biology Camping Trip, which will take place from Sept. 24-26. In the event of impending weather, the trip will be rescheduled for Oct. 2-3. The trip will take place at the Wilson Creek Wilderness Area, just below the Linville Viaduct and Grandfather Mountain. Rollins said that around five to six students are set to attend.
The trip was approved by the board.
The final action item was a letter to the Town of West Jefferson, which will be sent to them with the understanding that they have 30 days to respond. The letter includes the responsibility of the town to provide water and sewer for the new middle school. The letter was approved.
Updates and Discussion Items
Marcia Elledge provided the final update for the 20th golf tournament held for the Endowment Fund.
“On July 28, the golf tournament was held at Mountain Aire Golf Course,” said Elledge. “We had eight corporate sponsors, 10 hole sponsors, three team sponsors and one hole-in-one sponsors. We also had about 16 heart sponsors, two lunch sponsors and seven miscellaneous donations. Even though, this year, our numbers were lower than in our past tournaments, we had great community presence as we always do. The Endowment Board appreciates the support through these sponsorships, donations and all of the volunteers.”
The proceeds ended up being $11,659.
The next discussion item was focused around car lines.
Eldreth said as she was heading to the meeting, she saw cars in ditches and lawns at Blue Ridge Elementary. She said that she has received worries on the safety of the lengthy lines.
“It’s not just at Blue Ridge,” said Eldreth. “I’ve seen it at Westwood, Mountain View. I’ve also seen it at the high school and other folks have been talking to me about these situations. It’s not that our schools are not doing a good job at getting them through there, it’s just the amount of traffic that we’re dealing with.”
Jerry Baker stated that Principal Lowder of Blue Ridge Elementary has shared some information on how there are upcoming ideas on how to alter the lines.
“The ideal thing to do is for parents not to come up and sit in line and wait,” said Baker.
Shay Coldiron, with the ACS bus system, gave his concerns from bus drivers to Dr. Cox. Cox said that he has been having discussion with the ACSO to see what communications they need to have to make sure busses and cars exit the premises safely.
More discussion items included state testing highlights, summer camp and crowdfunding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.