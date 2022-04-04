WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session at the Ashe County Arts Council on Monday, April 4. The purpose of the meeting was to go over agenda items and to enjoy the student artwork put on by the Young at Art exhibit.
Those in attendance were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The meeting began with the swearing in of Wes Cornwell by Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow. Cornwell will hold this position until the end of the term and can run for re-election when primaries come around in late 2022.
Cox then gave upcoming dates and announcements. These included:
- April 11-18 — Spring Break
- April 19-20 — NCDPI’s Building Engineers in K-5 Classrooms, hosted by Moore County
- April 22-24 — Project Graduation Fundraiser next to McDonalds
- April 23 — Military Ball at Jefferson Landing
- April 30 — ACHS Prom from 8 p.m. to midnight
- May 2 — Decision Day celebrating seniors’ decisions after high school
- May 14 — Ashe Early College Prom at Timber Rivers Venue
- May 21-22 — Heart of a Husky
- May 27 — ACHS Graduation
Cox then recognized recent successes in the schools.
“Mrs. Sturgill’s culinary classes were invited to the North Carolina Junior Chef Competition and they placed fifth,” said Cox. “The team received praise from evaluators for their lasagna dish.”
Cox also spoke on the recent grants that were approved from elementary school teachers.
Appalachian State University’s Public School Partnership’s mini-grants committee recently completed its spring 2022 round of mini-grant applications evaluations. There were 34 applications received this spring from a variety of school districts in their PSP. They are able to fund 18 of the 34 projects that were submitted. Ashe County had several educators whose projects were approved based on their alignment to the Public School Partnership’s goals of collaboration, sustainability and innovation. These include: Jordan Nemeth, third grade teacher at Mountain View Elementary School. Mrs. Nemeth submitted a mini-grant titled “Bring on the good news!” which will be used to make a student news broadcast each month at MVES. Westwood Elementary School had two winners: Music teacher Mazie Sullivan and second grade teacher Taylor Hinrichs. Ms. Sullivan’s mini- grant is titled “Start Spreadin’ the News about using Children’s SEL Literature to Design Fantastic Elementary Music Classes” and Ms. Hinrichs’ is titled “Self Awareness Through Movement.”
The meeting then moved onto action items and they began with the discussion on masking.
Simmons made the motion to keep masks optional in all schools, which was seconded by Cornwell. The motion was approved unanimously.
The board then approved minutes from previous meetings as well as personnel as presented by Director of Human Resources Roy Puttman.
ACHS Band Director Joshua Mitchell then came to the board to ask for approval for a possible All State Band Trip.
A flute player at ACHS was chosen as the first alternate for the All State Band. If the first choice is unable to attend the trip, the ACHS student and Mitchell will be contacted first to fill the position.
”It’s not overly common for the first choice to be unable to attend, but just in case, this is any overnight trip at UNC-Chapel Hill,” said Mitchell. “I wanted to make sure that in the event that the student was contacted, we had board approval to make this trip.”
The board unanimously approved the trip and Simmons gave Mitchell a congratulations on his recent band concert at ACHS and all of his accomplishments in his first year in Ashe County.
Next in action items were the CTE Computer Lease Renewal and the permission to apply for federal grants, which were both approved.
In discussion items, the 2022/23 budget presentation to the County of Ashe was spoke on by the board.
”This is a good budget,” said Jones.
The board gave kudos to Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron for her accomplishments on the budget.
Julie Little then brought a team with her to the stand to discuss the K-3 Literacy Plan and PK-12 Literacy Update. The group of teachers and innovators gave the board an update on the recent literacy accomplishments in Ashe County Schools.
”I can’t express to you how proud I am of this team,” said Little.
She also said that they have seen a lot of progress in K-3 in both their writing and reading.
The meeting ended with a presentation from AppHealthCare’s Kelly Welsh and Jamie Little on the mental health updates in the school.
Welsh stated that a lot of the percentages in survey responses have gone down in both middle and high school in regard to mental health. These surveys touched on suicide-related attitudes and behaviors, alcohol and drug use and the way students are feeling mentally.
Percentages in regard to suicide were down in both middle and high school as well as in relation to alcohol and drug use.
Little then touched base on the recent school year and the progress they are working on.
In the year to date, ACS has received 108 Gaggle alerts. Broken down, they have received 18 self-harm alerts, 39 suicide alerts, 22 violence to others alerts, 17 harassment alerts, 10 drug use alerts and two sexual content alerts. Of these alerts, ACMS has reported the most with a total of 57.
Little then stated that there are a number of resources available at each school for mental health needs, but there are more than 30 students on a waiting list.
”What worries me is the number of students who are waiting on counseling and therapy,” said Eldreth.
Little explained that due to the low number of resources in Ashe County, it is hard for both students and adults to receive help. She then stated that the schools and herself are working on providing more resources to those in need.
