JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, in the third floor courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those in attendance were Board Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
One of the biggest agenda items was in regard to COVID-19 as the board is required to vote each month on masking.
In the month of January, 290 students were positive with COVID-19, 60 staff were positive, 301 students were quarantined and 24 staff were quarantined. So far inn the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, there were 67 positive students, 18 positive staff, 121 quarantined students and three quarantined staff.
Simmons made a motion to keep masks optional in schools to begin with, but the motion was not seconded. Eldreth then made a motion to reinstate masking in schools due to the increase in numbers. Jones then seconded the motion. The board voted individually with Jones and Eldreth saying yes and Simmons and Roten saying no. Due to the board’s current situation with only four members, law states that the decision from the previous month is to carry over for the current month.
Therefore, masks will continue to be optional for the month of February.
The meeting began with comments from the Superintendent, including upcoming events and dates.
Those dates include:
Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. — Special Called Board Meeting to discuss the new middle school architectural contract.
Feb. 11, 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. — Vaccine clinic at ACHS for staff and students with permission forms
March 16 will be the district Battle of the Books competition at ACHS (elementary and middle school students)
March 24 will be the regional middle school Battle of the Books competition at Appalachian State University
Feb. 28 — March 4 — Read Across America Week
National School Breakfast week will be March 7-11
Feb. 7-11 — National School Counseling Week
Eighth grade students will visit the high school by team on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 7-9
“A High School and Ashe Early College 101 session for eighth grade families will be held next Thursday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.,” said Cox. “Families will be provided information regarding the registration process and HS and Early College offerings. This will help families determine which environment is the best fit for their student. This will be held via Zoom.”
Cox then recognized the recent success in Ashe County Schools including the district spelling bee that was held on the evening of Jan. 13 in the auditorium of Ashe County High School for third to eighth grade students. Dakota P. was the district winner and Levi C. was the runner-up. Two of the participants, Levi C. and Logan R., led the opening Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the meeting.
The EC Department at ACHS has organized a cheesecake fundraiser for a scholarship fund in memory of Crystal Bennett, a beloved ACHS EC teacher who passed away last year. All cheesecakes will be made by students, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
In action items, the board approved an agreement for the NC Division of Vocational Rehabilitation In-School Work Adjustment as presented by Terry Richardson. The agreement stated, “the North Carolina Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services (NCDVR) and Ashe County High School, as a part of Ashe County Schools, would like to enter into an agreement to coordinate the provision of in-school work adjustment services, (ISWA), for students with significant disabilities who have a goal of achieving competitive integrated employment.”
The board then approved the NASA/SpaceX Research Challenge Field Trip. Eighth grade science teacher Charlene Horton will be able to take 18 students to attend the NASA/SPACEX Research Challenge in Greenebelt, Md., from May 4 — 7, 2022. This class is one of 10 across the country who were invited to attend this trip.
“It’s exciting that we are one of 10 groups that are able to participate in this,” said Eldreth.
Debbie Sturgill, Culinary Teacher at ACHS then asked the board for approval for an overnight stay for the Ashe County High School Pro Start team to attend the NC ProStart Invitational competition at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte on March 17 and 18, 2022. The board approved and wished the students and Sturgill luck in the competition.
ACHS teachers Mrs. Gilbert and Mrs. Colvard then asked for approval for a two night stay for the Ashe County High School HOSA members to attend the NC HOSA State Leadership Conference and Competition at the Greensboro Sheraton at Four Seasons Koury Convention Center on March 9-12, 2022. This trip was approved by the board.
The board then approved personnel and the 2021-2022 audit contract.
ACHS principal Amanda Hipp then gave a presentation of the school’s highlights, hitting on sports, extracurriculars, clubs, band, JROTC and more.
The school currently offers 42 honors courses, seven of more core advanced placement courses, Project Lead the Way, Career and College Promises, 29 sports teams, 23 clubs and organizations and 15 CTE pathways with four advanced placement courses.
“We have a lot of great things to offer at this school,” said Hipp.
Cox then gave an update on the Fire Academy opportunity for Ashe County Students. The block course will be offered during the regular school day and will allow students to train for future careers. A total of three high school semesters will be needed to complete the course work. Upon successful completion, students will be able to set for their Firefighter Certification. Students must be 18 years old for the certification test.
“We’re really excited for this to start in the fall,” said Cox. “They would be happy to have at least eight students, but I don’t think there will be an issue gaining interest.
“I think this is really good for the community,” said Eldreth. “We couldn’t survive without our volunteer fire departments.”
The meeting ended with discussion on summer camp at ACHS, mental health reports and an upcoming budget work session.
