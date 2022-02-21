JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 21 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.
Those in attendance were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The objective of the meeting was to discuss applications for the newly opened board member position and to consider the architectural contract and owner representative for the new middle school.
Cox announced that they had received five applications for the board position. Those five include Teresa Calhoun, Wesley Cornwell, Shane E. Little, Drew Martin and Janet Ward.
The original statement for the acceptance of applications came from the board on Feb. 9 in a previously held special meeting.
The statement read, “the remaining members of the Ashe County Board of Education will appoint a person to fill the vacant position on the Board of Education to serve until the next election of school board members. To be eligible for appointment, the person must reside in Ashe County and meet the qualifications for public office set forth in Article VI, Sec.6 of the Constitution of North Carolina. Any person who wishes to be considered for appointment is required to submit to the Board of Education a letter stating (1) the person’s full name and residential address; (2) the person’s qualifications for the appointment; (3) the reason(s) the person is seeking this appointment; and (4) the answer to the following: Identify a recent decision of the Board of Education about which you feel strongly and describe how you would balance community concerns, student needs, staff considerations, state and federal laws, and your personal values and beliefs in determining how to vote on the issue.”
Having only received these applications as of Friday, Feb. 18, Eldreth said she hopes the board can have more time to further discuss the applications.
“I would like to have some more time to consider this position, with our regular session meeting coming up in two weeks, so that would give us more time to deliberate about what we’d like to do,” said Eldreth.
With that, she made a motion to further discuss the item with her fellow board members. The motion was seconded by Jones and the board approved unanimously.
The board then moved to discussion of the application for the owner representative for the new middle school, which entails that a person will ensure that the owner’s project needs are met and that the it will be in on time and under budget.
Cox initially sent out a request reading, “the Ashe County Board of Education will accept letters of interest to provide owner representative/liaison services for the Ashe County Middle School project. Letters of interest must be submitted to Dr. Eisa M. Cox, Superintendent, Ashe County Schools, no later than 2 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2022. Letters of interest will be reviewed by the Board of Education, which may request detailed proposals from, and/or interviews with, selected responders. Letters of interest should identify the responder’s experience with public school (or equivalent) construction projects.”
The board received one application from Allison K. Sullivan.
“She seems very qualified,” said Jones, to which her fellow board members agreed.
Eldreth then made a motion to proceed with negotiations between the board and Sullivan for the owner representative position.
The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 7.
