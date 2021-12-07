JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 6 in the third floor courtroom of the Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting was attended by Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Polly Jones, Dr. Kim Simmons, Keith McClure and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
Cox began the meeting with comments regarding the current strategic plan and updates within the schools.
“We have been making progress on some of our goals,” said Cox. “The percent of unexcused absences will be lower than the state average, though some of our absences may look high due to COVID-19. We are looking specifically at the success of our students. We are also increasing partnerships between parents, teachers and the community.”
Within the strategic plan, ACS created a vision which is to to collectively inspire and prepare students to live their best lives. The mission is, “Ashe County Schools works collaboratively to improve lives and provide all students with a safe, equitable and enriching learning experience every day, without exception.”
Cox also mentioned the kickoff of the ACMS Making Spirits Bright Light Show and encouraged community members to participate in the drive-thru experience.
After opening updates, the meeting then moved into public comment.
Ten community members stepped up to the podium to speak to the board directly about masking in schools and how they believe parents’ choice should be the No. 1 priority for their students. Two of the speakers were ACS students, both stating that wearing the masks gives them a number of problems including itchy faces, rashes, anxiety and more.
On Nov. 23, the board held a special meeting and voted to keep optional masks in middle and high school while holding off on elementary schools until after Christmas break.
“The numbers we’re seeing now are concerning me,” said Eldreth. “I’m going to vote no to keeping the policy we have as I think we should look back into the mask mandate.”
Later in the meeting, Simmons made the motion to keep the current policy, which carried three to two. Simmons voted yes, McClure voted yes, Jones voted yes and Roten and Eldreth voted no.
Roten said his vote comes from a parent standpoint and he thinks every parent should be able to choose whether their child is masked and that having two schools optional isn’t fair to the younger students.
Along with that vote, the board approved the strategic plan, previous meeting minutes, personnel, the UNCC Athletic Training Affiliation Agreement and policy updates.
Moving onto discussion items and updates, Cox and Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron provided a salary study and a retention bonus, which will allow employees to receive up to $2,800 in bonuses. Coldiron said the bonus would go into effect either in Dec. or Jan.
Director of Accountability and Career and Technical Education Earl Pennington then provided CTE updates, stating that:
- Ashe County CTE has three funding sources: Federal (Perkins V), State and Local
- Ashe County High School Teachers — 10.5 teachers, and 1 Career Development / Instructional Management Coordinator
- Ashe County Middle School Teachers — three and one
1/2
- time MS Career Development Coordinator
- In need of two teachers at ACHS: one additional carpentry and one Technology and Design
He also stated that they will be conducting a survey of previous graduates who held concentrations in CTE beginning in Jan. to see where those students are now in their education and professions.
Jamie Little then presented current ACS social and emotional support.
“We have a number of counseling services for each of our schools and are making progress with certain students,” said Little. “It’s enlightening to see students who were once unmotivated become happier and excited to finish school.”
Cox ended the meeting with an update on the middle school.
“We are now accepting proposals for a new architect and we hope to be in negotiations soon,” said Cox.
In response, Simmons said she not only wants to inform county officials of the current update, but the community as well.
“I want the public to know what’s going on,” said Simmons. “What has been going on has caused a lot of factors in our progress with the middle school. We want the community to fully understand what has happened and why we have yet to break ground.”
“I hope that we can get a fresh start quickly,” Eldreth said.
The Ashe Post and Times will continue to provide updates on the middle school as more information is released.
