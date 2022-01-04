ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Board of Education met virtually on Jan. 3 via Zoom for a regular session meeting, discussing updates and the current COVID-19 situations within the county ultimetly making masks optional in the school system.
Those present in the meeting were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Diane Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Keith McClure and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
The meeting began with comments from the superintendent.
Cox stated that they will be holding interviews for the new middle school architect on Jan. 4 in the auditorium at Blue Ridge Energy. The interviews are set to last all day and consist of a committee of the board to make crucial decisions in the new architect.
The first day of school is set for Jan. 5, weather permitting.
On Jan. 6, the State Board of Education will hold a meeting which will include the honoring of Blue Ridge Elementary.
“They are a Blue Ribbon School, one of eight in the state of North Carolina, which is a huge honor and I know that our families have heard this before, but I can’t say it enough how proud I am of the teachers and staff,” said Cox.
In other upcoming events, the County Spelling Bee will be Jan. 13 in the ACHS auditorium at 6 p.m. with an alternate date of Jan. 20. The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday will be Jan. 17 and there will be no school for students and staff.
Announcements included Charlene Horton, eighth grade science teacher at ACMS, being named as a finalist for the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year award in honor of her dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve. Amy Walker was also named a Regional Technology Director of the Year and as a finalist for the 2022 NC Technology Director of the Year award.
“Ashe County Schools is a special place,” said Cox. “I think we all know that, but so does the state. We are thankful to have Amy and Charlene on our team.”
Roten then read a letter sent by McClure, stating that he will resign from the Board of Education effective Jan. 28.
In the letter, McClure said, “Family circumstances and prior commitments will greatly limit my ability to stay updated, attend Board of Education meetings and perform my duties to the level I expect from myself. The time on the board has been challenging but rewarding. I wish the best for the board and all their endeavors.”
“I have thought long and hard about this,” said McClure. “I had not planned on running for the board again because of a lot of commitments that I have. I think it’s best that I resign this position. I’ve enjoyed working with the board.”
The board plans to have a recognition of his service in the upcoming weeks as well as deliberate who will take his spot.
The meeting shifted to public comment from community members, varying from those who supported optional masks and those who wished for a mask mandate.
After public comment, the board moved to action items which included the approval of last month’s meeting minutes, an approval of MOUs with the community college and health department, bonus proposals, personal leave and personnel.
The board then discussed COVID-19 and masks. Cox provided data and information on the pandemic, including numbers during the week ending of Dec. 17. A total of 23 students tested positive, 17 students were quarantined, 34 students participated in Test to Stay and 26 avoided quarantine due to having been vaccinated. Five staff were positive and two staff were quarantined.
They also discussed the reduced quarantine guidances from NCDHHS which are now at five days in isolation and five days with masks.
Simmons then made a motion to keep masks optional in all schools which McClure seconded.
“I’m concerned about the rising rates of COVID-19 and how its affecting our children,” said Eldreth. “I know we’ve had some instances in Ashe County where infants have had COVID-19. I know there are some things out there that say masks do not do the job, but it’s what we have. We’re seeing colleges go remote and I think we need to do everything that has a potential for helping keep our kids safe and that for me is masking.”
“This virus is not going to go away,” said Jones. “I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to understand we need to wear masks, especially the children who have not been vaccinated. I am against not wearing masks.”
“I still think it should be a parent’s choice,” said Roten.
The board then took individual votes after the motion was made. Jones voted no, Eldreth voted no, McClure voted yes, Simmons voted yes and Roten voted yes. The motion carried three to two. Beginning on Jan. 5, masks will be optional in all schools, however, masks will be required when riding a school bus as per state guidance.
The meeting then moved to updates, discussion items and considerations before the board.
Athletic Director Brian Hampton joined the meeting to update the board on the current status of the ACHS athletic program and future plans which included a call for a board member to be on the new Athletic Department Vision and Leadership Committee.
To end the meeting, Cox provided an update on the new middle school, saying they will interview six architectural firms who have expressed interest in the project.
“We look forward to hearing and seeing what they have to offer,” said Cox.
The firms include McKissick, Moseley, LS3P, Pinnacle, SFL+A and Clark Nexsen.
