JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session on Nov. 1 at the annex of Ashe County Schools and voted to make masks optional for schools. Optional masks will begin with a transition period on Nov. 8 for Ashe County High School, Ashe County Middle School and Ashe Early College. Elementary schools’ transition period will begin on Nov. 29.
The meeting was attended by Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Keith McClure, Polly Jones, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox and Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron.
Outside of the annex, protestors gathered together to hold a cookout, play games and talk with one another about their opinions on masking in schools.
Nathan Wolford, one of the public commenters, said he is tired of seeing masks on children.
“There is no proof that these masks work,” said Wolford. “I’m ready for a change.”
Discussion on masks and COVID-19 took place toward the middle and end of the meeting, beginning with public comment from community members.
First for public comment was Jeff Martin.
“Just because masks and vaccines are available, it does not mean it should be mandatory to take them,” Martin said. “There is no meaningful feedback on some really well-thought-out research and heartfelt presentations by a parent. You were elected by us, you work for us.”
Next up was Nathan Wolford.
“I have two daughters, nine and 12,” Wolford said. “You have the choice to wear a mask and my kid deserves the same choice. We want the choice for our children. It’s our constitutional choice for our children. You have the right to believe what you want to believe and to participate in things you want to participate in. We’re asking for the freedom of America.”
Drew Martin then took the podium to present to the board his comments.
“I’d like to ask what is in dispute here,” said Martin. “What do we know? We all know by now that this virus does not pose a significant risk to children. We know that mitigation efforts such as masking policies and social distancing are supposedly meant as a barrier, an obstacle to a threat. A masking policy that is not 100 percent solid, is 100 percent pointless.”
Ernest Crosby then presented to the board his thoughts on the mandate.
“I am hopeful that, after hearing us all, this school board will make the right decisions for our children. The decisions made in and for these schools are concerning me for their well-being. Every day, for eight hours or more, our children are breathing in carbon-monoxide. This causes respiratory problems including headaches, confusion, anxiety and drowsiness. I encourage you all to look into the long-term effects of the masks.”
Tim Ham then spoke to the board on masking in schools.
“What I have seen and what I have heard has all been temperaments; people upset,” said Ham. “We forget what America is. Each person in here has about 300 viruses in their body. Real knowledge and common sense is what is needed, along with, lastly, liberty. It all boils down to choice. If someone wants to wear a mask, by all means. If they don’t, then don’t.”
Lastly was Mike Peters, who addressed the parent audience rather than the board.
“This isn’t about masks, it’s about taking our freedoms away from our children,” said Peters. “We have dozens of parents outside right now fighting for the same reason: our children need to breathe. Ashe County parents, they’re taking their freedoms away from you. Masks don’t work, we know that.”
After public comment and a few action items, the board began discussion of COVID-19 and the current mask mandate.
“Last week, we had six students positive for COVID,” Cox said. “For the first time that I can remember, we had no new staff members that were positive.”
Regarding the Test-to-Stay policy implemented at last month’s board meeting, they have had seven students participate so far, which lessens quarantine times.
Jennifer Greene from AppHealthCare joined the meeting via Zoom to present the recent case trends in Ashe County.
“The good news is that we’re starting to trend in the right direction,” said Greene. “We see cases decline and percent positivity decline, showing that we’re moving towards a lower rated transmission in the community. Ashe County is one of the few counties in the state that has shifted over to substantial instead of high. The last positivity rate I saw was just under six percent which is getting us closer to five percent or below which is where we want to be. The good news is that we’re starting to see things decline.
“Our active cases trend has also been going down and we’ve been on a steady decline for several weeks now. We had more six to 12 year olds, 13-17 year olds positive in late Aug. and early Sept. more than we have today and I think that’s also positive news.
“The regional hospitalizations are going down and we’re thankful to see that decline. One of the comments I continue to hear is why we don’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. You can see that the number of deaths from COVID (14,468 in NC in the past 16 months) is larger than the number of deaths from the flu (1,275 in NC in the past 10 years). You can also see that our percentages of people vaccinated is going up. Booster vaccines are available now and we are continuing to administer them.
“I certainly know that people are tired of wearing masks and I want to acknowledge that I myself am looking forward to the day where we don’t have to wear masks all the time. One of the most important parts is that masks, today, in a school setting, help prevent us from having to quarantine children or adults that are exposed to a positive case if both parties are wearing a mask. There has continued to be more evidence that masking does work.”
The board then moved to discussion of masking and Test-to-Stay. In using Test-to-Stay, the program requires that there be a mask mandate in schools in order to keep using the service.
“I just want people to remember that I want kids in school,” said Cox. “We’ve missed way too much school already; deficits in learning, society and emotional. Kids want to be together and we want to eventually get rid of masks but we can’t if we want kids in school because they’re going to be quarantined without them.”
After more discussion, Eldreth made a motion to keep masks in schools which was seconded by Jones. The board took individual votes which did not carry as Roten, Simmons and McClure voted no.
A new motion was then made by Simmons to make masks optional in schools with a transition period. The motion was carried as four members voted yes and Jones withheld her vote.
The transition period will begin for ACHS, ACMS and Ashe Early College on Nov. 8. Elementary schools will begin on Nov 29.
Other items in the meeting included comments, awards and recognitions, action items and updates for the schools.
Comments from the superintendent included recent events within the schools.
“Students have been able to visit the pumpkin patch, Mount Jefferson, Ashe Park, the Corn Maze, Third Day Market, downtown West Jefferson, Appalachian State and so many more,” said Cox. “They’ve also celebrated Red Ribbon Week with different activities.”
The high school and middle school volleyball teams recently made the playoffs with ACHS going into round 3 and ACMS being champions.
Cox also praised the ACHS Marching Band for their outstanding work this competition season.
“Our high school band has been rated Superior at their most recent competition,” said Cox. “They placed high at all of their competitions this year and we’re really proud of the growth they’ve had. They’re small and mighty. We have a brand new band director that had some big shoes to fill because we’ve had a strong program for quite some time and the tradition was continued even after a year of pause when competitions did not take place.”
In other announcements, Friday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Feb. 4 will be added as early release days. On Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, the students will enjoy the holiday out of school and the board also voted to make Nov. 12 an optional teacher workday, giving the students a four-day weekend.
Awards and recognitions included ACS Endowment Grant recipients from each school and Exceptional Teacher of the Year Amanda Halsey.
Action items were the approval of the minutes, approval of early graduates, a memorandum of understanding for SRO, approval of school improvement plans, approval of opening a brokerage account and an acceptance of a $200,000 donation designated for the athletic program.
The next board meeting will be held on Dec. 6 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.