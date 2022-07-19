JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, July 18, in the small third floor courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive and Jonathan Jordan.
Tax Administrator Chris Lambert began with the monthly tax report for June, stating that they have had a good year on both delinquent and current taxes. The tax report was approved by the board.
Next, Lambert presented a refund request from Kim Hodgson, who stated she made an over payment on a parcel of land which held a house that is no longer on the site. Hodgson stated that she neglected to update her property tax information on the parcel and would like for the board to consider giving her a refund. The board voted to approve the refund.
DSS Tracie Downer was next on the agenda with a monthly departmental report, an energy plan approval and the request for an amendment approval.
“The number of children in foster care has dropped slightly below 50 at the end of May,” said Downer. “I think we’re going to be hovering between 45 and 55. It’s come up a little since then, but I think it’s good news that it had gone down to that level.”
Downer also gave an update on child welfare, saying that they have received a significant amount of adoption incentives, totaling $57,159.59.
“This is money that can be spent on promoting foster care and promoting adoptions,” Downer said. “We have a total now of $88,132.85.”
The money is spent on promotions such as buying books for foster families, ads and even concert tickets for those who were previously fostered.
Downer then asked for approval on the DSS Energy Plan. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded block grant program that is comprised of the Crisis Intervention Program, the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization. The plan was approved by the board.
To end her presentation, Downer asked for approval of a budget amendment for the adoption program funds. She asked the board approve the increase in the appropriation for DSS fro $9,571,478 to $9,628,637. The amendment was approved.
Next on the agenda was Crystal Morphis of Creative EDC with a marketing strategy for the Ashe Industrial Park. Morphis gave a presentation detailing the marketing of the industrial park, speaking on how to target customers and how to get more companies to come to Ashe County.
In the presentation, Morphis spoke on the different phases of marketing, including a business park brochure, website updates, launch marketing, digital marketing and target brochures. In phase 2, Morphis stated that they should expand digital marketing, lead generation and target trade shows, sales trips and associations/conferences.
Morphis stated that targeting creative business will be key for the industrial park, such as woodworking, agriculture companies, manufacturers, outdoor sports and recreation equipment and more.
The park is set to be located on Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson, just across the road from GE Aviation and beside Generations Ashe.
“It’s really exciting to see how we’re progressing,” said McNeill. “We’re about to start installing utilities and roads so we can start to have something to offer.”
Chief Building Inspector Brian Carson then discussed camper services with the commissioners.
“There are several instances where somebody will get a camper service and then we get a complaint and we go back and there’s a house,” said Carson. “What I would like to go with is the department of health and human services’ statement that says individual RVs on separately owned parcels, and not under common control, shall be served by a system that meets the same requirements as a dwelling. What that’s referring to is well and septic. I think if we would start requiring that for camper services, that would resolve a lot of problems.”
The board further discussed possible solutions on the abuse of these services.
Next on the agenda was Patricia Calloway, executive director of Generations Ashe, with a budget revision and a budget approval.
The first item was the Home and Community Care Block grant budget revision for FY 2021-22.
“These funds are one source of support that we have for several of the services we have to provide that are mandated by the Older Americans Act,” said Calloway. “These include transportation, in-home maid services, adult daycare, adult day health services, congregate nutrition, home delivery meals and senior center general operation funds. Delivery of these services is fluid, so we typically have to do one or two revisions a year.”
Mary Owen, fiscal officer for Generations Ashe, then explained how they have had to move their funds around this past year, due to the fact that a lot of their services had scaled down due to the pandemic. Their home delivered meals was the program that flourished, so they moved the funds to that service and they were able to serve more people as the year went on.
“Because of shifting these funds around, we were not able to utilize all of these funds within service provided areas that we normally do,” said Owen. “We also have an option for senior center operations, so we moved some of these excess funds in to supplement the senior center operations for our senior center and our staff.”
The revision was approved by the board, as well as the block grant received for FY 2022-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.