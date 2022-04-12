JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners met in a regular session meeting on Monday, April 4, in the third floor courtroom at the Ashe County Courthouse.
Those present were chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Jerry Powers, Chuck Olive and Jonathan Jordan.
The meeting began with a presentation from Airport Advisory Board Chair Thomas Bregger on the aircraft hanger construction and a parachute operation.
“The lease is in a location that is good for the airport,” said Bregger. “It’s going to produce space rent, taxes and personal property taxes.”
The board approved the lease for the construction.
Bregger then spoke on the parachute operation, which can become a business opportunity for the airport and the county. They would like to have tandem parachute jumping.
“I’m a little bit weary of parachute jumping in the county,” said Bregger. “I’ve researched some drop zones, but there aren’t any in the mountains. If they want to offset their drop-zones, then they would have to rent a hayfield. We don’t want to chase away business at the airport, but if we deny this, I will invite the people to come back out and address this opportunity again.”
The commissioners discussed that it sounds like a tremendous liability. Powers suggested that they do not allow it, but recommend that they check with the owner of the old airstrip in Crumpler.
The commissioners voted to not allow this operation, but for Bregger to help those interested in other ways.
Discussion then moved onto the Agriculture Center Committee Membership applications. They have received a total of eight applications. The board approved the memberships.
Executive Director of Partnership of Ashe Kim Barnes then came to the board with an American Rescue Plan Request.
“Since we spoke last, the crisis in childcare has gotten worse,” said Barnes. “We have over 300 children in our county who have no licensed care. In response to this troubling crisis, a childcare task force has been established. This includes representatives from the Partnership board and staff, local and state agencies, businesses, churches and other concerned entities.
“The Partnership has signed a grant agreement with the Appalachian Regional Commission in the amount of $300,000. We have established contact and are actively communicating with local businesses and individuals. We have been able to secure $141,850 in donations.
“Since the grant was obtained, the cost of building materials have skyrocketed. We have been informed that building regulations now require us to purchase and install, at a minimum of $100,000, a commercial elevator. We would like to request $50,000 in federal recovery funds to help with these costs.”
Sands made a motion to provide $50,000 to Partnership of Ashe and it was seconded by Powers. The motion carried unanimously.
County Manager Adam Stumb then provided updates on Warrensville Fire Department and the Middle School Contract.
With the highway construction beginning in 2024 on NC 88 in Warrensville and Smethport, the extension of the right-of-way project will come directly to the doors of the fire station. Stumb stated that they have shown interest in moving the location, but it won’t remove the danger of fire trucks navigating into the station. They have looked into the possibility of moving it to the old middle school site, more specifically opposite of the building itself.
Patty Gambill with Emergency Management said they would need a motion either this meeting or the next meeting to relinquish the county’s right of first refusal. Board of Education member Dianne Eldreth said that they hope that the move can be approved. The board agreed to discuss further.
Stumb then provided an update on the middle school contract.
“This is an interesting contract,” said Stumb. “As you know, we will be the financial backer of the contract and service.”
Stumb then said the board should look into the cost for the contract for the Owner Representative, Allison Sullivan. This contract would be paid monthly in the total of $6,250 a month. The Owner Representative will most likely be utilized for three-and-a-half-years.
Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox said that if they use the Owner Representative for more than three years beginning now, they will follow up on the payments if the time frame exceeds the initial three years.
“From what I understand about her (Allison’s) history in dealing with the construction at ASU, she’s going to save Ashe County taxpayers more money than what she’s going to cost them,” said Powers.
The commissioners voted to move forward with the contract as presented.
