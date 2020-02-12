The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will present its 35th annual awards program to honor outstanding volunteers and organizations in the county.
The reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for April 23 in the Ashe County High School Auditorium.
The reception begins at 6:15 p.m. and the award ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
The success of the awards program depends on the willingness of our community leaders and representatives to nominate deserving organizations and individuals.
Those who wish to nominate someone can do so by contacting Terri Hopkins, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator, at (336) 246-4347.
To receive an electronic copy of the entry form, send a request to terrihopkins@ashecountygov.com or on the Ashe Services for the Aging website at www.asheaging.com.
Entry forms must be returned to Ashe Services for Aging no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 21. or may be emailed to terrihopkins@ashecountygov.com.
The winners of the Volunteer of the Year Awards are determined by the essay written describing the volunteer services performed.
Please attach no more than a one page, typed or legibly written essay.
Please be as thorough as possible as this information is used to determine the volunteers of the year in the Individual, Family, Group/Team, Youth, Senior, Faith-Based, Corporate/Business, National Service, and Director of Volunteers with several other service categories.
Nominations will not be accepted after Feb. 21.
Ashe County owes a great deal to the hundreds of individuals who volunteer their time in so many ways to make our county a better place to live and work. We welcome this opportunity to honor those volunteers and show appreciation for the services they provide.
For further information, please contact Terri Hopkins, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-2461, or (336) 246-4347.
