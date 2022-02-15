JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the annex of Ashe County Schools to discuss the possible new architect for the middle school and issued their plea for a new board member.
Those in attendance were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
To begin the meeting, the board held a short discussion on the new architect for the middle school. According to Cox, they have narrowed it down between the six firms initially interviewed.
“The 10-member committee, including four members of the Board of Education and one county commissioner, interviewed six architectural firms, all with extensive experience in designing K-12 schools,” said Cox. “Each firm was provided about 20 minutes to present and then responded to questions from the committee. The committee then discussed each of the firms. Following the discussion, the committee members individually ranked their top three choices. There was a tie between two firms and the members of the board of education selected their top choice. We are in the process of negotiating with the top firm and should have more information soon.”
In regards to Keith McClure’s resignation from the board, the remaining four board members have agreed to accept interest in the position. Eldreth made a motion that the decision be unanimous in choosing the new board member.
The advertisement for the new member reads, “Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 115C-37, the remaining members of the Ashe County Board of Education will appoint a person to fill the vacant position on the Board of Education to serve until the next election of school board members. To be eligible for appointment, the person must reside in Ashe County and meet the qualifications for public office set forth in Article VI, Sec.6 of the Constitution of North Carolina. Any person who wishes to be considered for appointment is required to submit to the Board of Education a letter stating (1) the person’s full name and residential address; (2) the person’s qualifications for the appointment; (3) the reason(s) the person is seeking this appointment; and (4) the answer to the following: Identify a recent decision of the Board of Education about which you feel strongly and describe how you would balance community concerns, student needs, staff considerations, state and federal laws, and your personal values and beliefs in determining how to vote on the issue. All letters must be received not later than 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the Administrative Offices of the Ashe County Schools, PO Box 604, 320 South Street, Jefferson, NC 28640.”
For more information, contact Dr. Cox at (336) 246-7175.
The interviews for the new member will be held in an open session meeting.
