JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a regular session meeting on May 2 at the annex of Ashe County Schools.
Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Wes Cornwell and Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
One of the more important agenda items of the meeting was the approval of the contract with the new architect for the middle school.
The new architect was announced as Clark Nexsen, Inc., based in Charlotte. The contract includes requirements of early ball field and site packages, early foundation and steel, the responsibilities of the architect and more. To view the contract, visit simbli.eboardsolutions.com/meetings/TempFolder/Meetings/B133-2019%20-%20Architect%20Contract%20May%202%202022_261990v5o34512iqx131xzakbkvrww.pdf.
In addition to the contract, an hourly rate sheet was also provided, stating that the architect would receive $120 an hour and the senior architect would receive $195 an hour.
“This is a long time coming,” said Cox. “I know that we have been waiting for an opportunity to share this information. Now we finally have the contractual services. We’re ready to go.”
The board unanimously approved the contract.
Another agenda item included the announcement of an awarded grant that will go toward building the new middle school.
“We have been notified that our application for the 2021-22 Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund has been approved for an additional $17,000,000 for the new middle school project,” said Cox. “From a couple of years go, we had $15,000,000 that was not accessed so we still have that money. Our total grant funding awarded for the new middle school project is $32,000,000. This is a huge benefit for Ashe County.”
Cox also recognized the retirement of Dr. Kurt Michaels, who has worked in Ashe County for the past 12 years and will retire on June 30. Michaels has established and developed mental health services through school-based interventions in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga. The board presented him with a plaque and thanked him for his hard work.
Among other updates, it was announced that Cynthia Harless, EC teacher from Mountain View, applied and was selected as a Principal Fellow for the upcoming school year through Appalachian State University. She will have a full scholarship that will pay not only for her entire tuition, but also for a one-year paid internship with Ashe County Schools.
In action items, the board voted to keep masks optional in all schools as the COVID-19 pandemic steadies. In April, 12 students were positive for the virus while two staff were positive.
The board also approved minutes from the April meeting, a contract renewal list and grant opportunities.
In addition, ACHS principal Amanda Hipp then requested permission for a JROTC overnight field trip for the Junior Cadet Leadership Camp in Rutherforton from June 12-16. Approximately 10 cadets from ACHS will travel to the camp where they will be involved in rappelling, a high ropes course, archery, air rifle training, canoeing, swimming and orienteering. This trip was approved by the board.
The board then approved CTE goals, a mowing contract for ACMS and BRES, a contract extension for the BAJ Grant, a program that strives to stop school violence, the purchasing of materials and the replacement of a chiller at Westwood.
Cox then gave the board discussion items which included summer camp opportunities. In July, ACHS will host a camp that explores career paths, including outside activities presented by Sarah Kelly in wildlife, forestry, geology, biology, farming and more. Walter Pugh will teach students about power by taking them to AEV, United Chemi Con, BREMCO and North Fork Electric. Leeann Cronk will teach students about rocketry by helping them build their own rockets. Stefan Kunz will teach students the ways of videography. Jennifer Treva will take students to meet medical professionals at AMH, Duke/Baptist, allow them to visit ASU and WCC, take them to long-term care facilities and more.
From June 27-30, ACHS and WCC will hold STEAM Courses that will include fire safety, cosmetology, CPR training, horticulture and more.
