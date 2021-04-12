JEFFERSON — On April 12, the Ashe County Board of Education met for its regular monthly session in the annex of the Ashe County Schools offices, discussing updates, considerations and giving honors to students and schools in the county.
Board Members Kim Simmons, Polly Jones and Keith McClure, along with Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron, BOE Chair Josh Roten and Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth were present for the meeting.
Cox began the meeting through recognizing students and school awards.
Two students have been accepted into the North Carolina Governor’s School for their annual five and a half week summer residential program. Wyatt Cox, junior at the Ashe Early College and Angel Philips, junior at Ashe County High School have been accepted in the mathematics program.
According to Dr. Cox, the acceptances have been impressive as the students’ academic acceleration has been continuously beneficial for themselves and their schools.
Only 335 students are accepted into the program and it is open to rising seniors with the exception of the arts program through auditions. One residential area is located at High Point University and the other is located at Meredith College.
Last year, Rebekah Blair was accepted for social sciences. Eldreth also participated in this program when she was in school.
Luke Poe from the Early College also received a fully paid scholarship with the YES! Program for Young Eisner Scholars to London, England, in ethics this summer.
Cox then recognized the awards and successes of the schools, namely the Battle of the Books competition, won by both Blue Ridge and the Middle School in the district elementary and middle proportion. Both teams went on to the regional competitions and placed second.
“It’s impressive to see students read 22 books and be able to answer all kinds of questions about them,” said Cox. “It’s also impressive to see students who love to read.”
Elizabeth Wallace, senior at the Ashe Early College was awarded the Wilkes Community College AECHS Award.
Going further than Battle of the Books, ACMS was re-designated for the seventh time as a National School to Watch. These schools focus on accelerating middle school reform and academics. ACMS will accept the award in June.
After a closed session, the board reconvened and discussed updates to the new middle school. Larry Green and Vannoy’s Construction said they want to team up with Cox and Roten to develop a full timeline for the new school, hoping to break ground this July. Discussions of site development and field budgets will be further discussed this month and Cox would like to provide a clearer picture for what the school will look like.
Among the meeting agenda was the discussion of ASU Gear Up and the money given to ACS from extra funding.
Gear Up has provided $71,000 to purchase brand new calculators for sixth and seventh graders. The calculators will be Texas Instrument calculators that are used in eighth grade.
To end the meeting, the board further discussed situation updates and upcoming events.
A large majority of ACS staff has been vaccinated, both partially and fully and many are thankful for the opportunity. After Group 5 has opened up to receive vaccinations, the Board hopes to hold a special clinic for 16-17 year olds who wish to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
With the cooperation of board members, teachers, parents and community members, the Strategic Planning Committee continues to develop new ideas for the school system and will present their final mission document to the Board in August.
ACMS will participate in a Space X zoom with the first all civilian trip to space on April 23, something Cox, as a former science teacher, hopes can inform students and give them a look into the world above.
The board then discussed bus stop arms and they hope to further spread the word. Since Feb. 8, there have been seven incidents of vehicles disregarding school bus stop signs on US 221 alone.
“Safety is paramount,” said Dr. Cox. “We want to keep our children safe.”
Precautions have been taken to avoid these incidents and bus arms have been equipped with cameras.
Cox provided a COVID-19 update on the schools as well, something she says has been exciting with the decrease in active cases.
“Our staff and student numbers are low,” said Cox. “But even as some are fully vaccinated, we continue to follow safety guidelines and remain cautious.”
One staff member at Westwood, one student at Mountainview, three students at the middle school, one student at ACHS and two students at the Ashe Early College are in quarantine. At ACMS and Blue Ridge, two students have COVID-19.
The Fire Academy is being looked into after Kim Simmons brought the program to the board’s attention. They hope that this can allow students to explore opportunities within the curriculum and community.
Graduations have been set for May 27 for the Early College and May 28 for ACHS.
According to Cox, ACHS principal Amanda Hipp and her team have developed three graduation options that meet pandemic guidelines. The options will be given to seniors in survey form and the board will then make plans for the graduation.
The board of education will have a regular work session on May 3.
