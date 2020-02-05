WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education held their monthly meeting in the ACHS Media Center following their annual personnel and student recognition ceremony on Feb. 3.
The meeting began at 7:30 p.m.
Board member Keith McClure was not present because he was traveling out-of-state.
Maintenance Director, Jerry Baker provided an update for the possibility of bleachers for the high school practice field project.
The project will include bleachers, fencing and re-routing of electrical cables.
The BOE traded the previous practice football field to WCC for the expansion of their campus for a section of field below the current football field.
They are trying to develop the piece of land into a practice field for not just the football team, but for other sports teams such as cross-country to use as well.
Baker presented two options, either concrete seating which would seat 102 people similar to the bleachers at Family Central or aluminum bleachers with a concrete pad which would seat 153.
According to Baker, the proposed cost for the concrete seating would be $14,500 and $22,811 for the aluminum.
Members of the board were in favor of the second option due to the opportunity for more seating, despite the higher cost.
The Board voted to move forward with the project with the aluminum bleacher option.
Chairman C.B. Jones provided a superintendent search update.
A vacancy advertisement and a job description has been posted online for those interested in applying.
Jones shared that their goal is to receive a large pool of candidates and narrow it down prior to the interview process.
Roy Putman, director of Human Resources and Public Information officer, shared that so far they have had 5 applicants.
The board also conducted regular business during the meeting including addressing the requests from parents for their children to attend school in Watauga County, which were all approved.
Katherine Greene, art teacher at ACHS, requested approval for an overnight trip to Raleigh for members of the National Art Honor Society. The trip would include workshops, tours and gallery visits. The members of the board commended the thoroughness of the proposal and saw it as a great opportunity for students.
The vote was unanimous to approve Greene's request.
During the public comment portion, Becky, Vickie and Rose Price shared concerns they have for their children in the school system.
Becky Price lives in the Pond Mountain area and shared her experience with trying to get her children to school during inclement weather. She feels the buses should not be driving with children on-board in her area since the weather greatly differs from the rest of the county.
She also feels that parents should be able to make the decision to keep their children home on days with dangerous weather conditions and for their absence to be excused.
She also volunteered to serve as a spotter in the area to provide updates to the board concerning the weather in Pond Mountain.
"And I know the winter is coming to an end but this is something that really needs to be taken into consideration," Becky Price said.
Cindy Price shared her concern about the flu in the school system.
She feels that it is especially an issue at Blue Ridge Elementary School.
"I don't know what the answer is, if it's to close school down for a few days and clean the whole school, I don't know. I just know that my baby is out, he's very sick and also being in the medical profession, the flu is dangerous," Cindy Price said.
Rose Price voiced her concern for the way children are being taught at ACHS and being tested on material they were not previously taught, with the highest grade in the class being an 80 percent.
She shared that her child, who has been an honor student, is experiencing a decline in his grades.
Another issue she discussed was the lack of heating on some of the school buses and how her kids have to take blankets to wrap themselves in on cold days.
The Board also entered a closed session for the purpose of considering a personnel action involving an officer or employee of the Board.
The next meeting for the BOE is scheduled for March 2 at the Central Support Annex.
