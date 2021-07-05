JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, June 30, in place of their July meeting at the Annex of Ashe County Schools in Jefferson.
Those in attendance were Board Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly Jones, Keith McClure, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox and Finance Officer Amanda Coldiron.
To begin the meeting, the board approved the minutes from their previous meeting on June 7 and then moved onto further action items.
The board discussed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the provision of mental health services in Ashe County. The memorandum is for making services available during the school day for the benefit of certain qualified eligible students currently enrolled in Ashe County Schools. The board approved the memorandum will high praise.
Discussion on CBD products being removed from Policy 7240 Drug and Alcohol Free Workplace took place and Simmons said she wishes for it to be removed as CBD is continuing to grow and benefit the county. Cox then reassured that any drug which alters a person’s physical or mental state is not permitted on school grounds and stated that unless taken in large doses, CBD poses no problem within the county. The board approved the updated policy.
On the action items, the 2020-21 Budget Amendments were discussed and Cox presented her utmost respect for the finance team including Coldiron.
“To get the budget so close that our amendments are so few on a year where we had a lot of unpredictable things happen, we give kudos to you all,” said Cox.
Amendments included State with an addition of $150,000, Federal with $50,000, Current Expense with $55,000, Child Nutrition with $250,000, Local Fund 8 at $75,000 and Capital Outlay with $650,000. These amendments were approved by the board.
The board also discussed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ashe Youth Football. The upcoming year will have a calendar timeline for middle school football set by Blue Ridge Youth Football League. This memorandum also includes a reflection of current COVID-19 standards and new procedures. The board approved the memorandum.
After discussing and approving action items, Cox then announced that the pre qualification cut off for the new middle school was going to be July 2.
“We are getting closer to putting a shovel in the ground for our new middle school,” said Cox. “We should have a bid opening at 3 p.m. on July 29 in the auditorium of Ashe County High School. If we don’t get three bids, which I anticipate having more than that, our back-up date will be August 5. Our guaranteed maximum price will be set August 13.”
Cox, County Manager Adam Stumb and CMR Mike Kesterson are working diligently to update with more information and to further begin the process of construction.
A back-to-school event is being planned within the board and the central office. Cox said she would like to start off the 2021-22 school year with joy. They are planning to give out free haircuts, shoes, school supplies and more.
“We really are excited to bring something fun to our kids,” said Amy Walker. “We want to celebrate coming back to school and we want to make sure our students are prepared and ready to come back.”
A date has not been set, but the event will either take place on Aug. 7 or Aug. 14. A location will be decided within the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.