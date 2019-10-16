JEFFERSON — Zaloo’s Canoes, located at 3874 N.C. Hwy 16 South, is set to host a Bonfire Family Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise funds for the NEST Alliance and Camp New Hope.
All proceeds from the event will go to the benefit of both foundations, according to Katherine Hudspeth of Zaloo’s Canoes. Throughout the evening, families will be invited to enjoy live music, s’mores, hot dog roasting, games and other activities. There will also be a silent auction for a Zaloo’s canoe.
“It’s just a great time of the year for a family-friendly event and to get the community out, and we thought it was a good way to raise money for the two nonprofits,” Hudspeth said.
Tickets for the event are $5 if purchased in advance over the phone at (336) 246-3066. Tickets will also be available for $8 at the door. Children 3 years old or younger will get in free, Hudspeth said.
