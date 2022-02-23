WATAUGA — The trial of Tristan Borlase began on the morning of Feb. 16. Borlase is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents — Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44.
In the first four days of the trial, the prosecution had called more than 10 witnesses including family members, friends and local and state law enforcement to reconstruct the events of April 10, 2019 and discuss evidence collected and analyzed from the crime scene.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Both parents were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The prosecution’s assistant district attorney Jasmine McKinney said in her opening statements that the jury would find Tristan Borlase guilty at the end of the trial. Defense attorney Garland Baker — representing Borlase — stated that his client is guilty of murdering his parents and that the jury would find him guilty of that, but should not find him guilty of first-degree murder.
The prosecution first called to the stand Alexis Hinchliffe, daughter to Tanya and Jeff Borlase, at 10:49 a.m. After questioning her about the family, the state then moved to the day of April 10, 2019, where they asked Hinchliffe her recollection of that day. She told the jury that she got a call from her twin sister who was in Winston-Salem at the time. Hinchliffe and her boyfriend picked up her brother from work as no one had picked him up yet, and then went to the house.
As they thought their parents may be down there, Hinchliffe and her boyfriend then walked down toward the barn area.
Once there, they saw a body wrapped in a hammock, which is when her boyfriend then grabbed her and took her back to the residence and said they needed to call 911.
After an hour of questions by the state, the defense then questioned Hinchliffe, asking her about where she lived and who lived at the home during the years leading up to the parents’ death.
Robin Hahn, the grandmother, stated that she watched the Borlase’s youngest son during the day on April 10, 2019 after Tanya and Jeffrey Borlase took Tristan out of school to discuss his academic performance.
She told the jury that around 4:30 p.m. Tanya texted her that the conversation with Tristan had gone well and that he did not seem upset that his parents had taken away his phone and car keys until his grades and behavior improved.
Around 8:30 p.m., Hahn testified Tristan Borlase came to her residence, only a mile or so from the Borlase family’s house, to pick up the youngest Borlase son.
She said she was surprised to see Tristan and asked where his parents were, and she said he made an excuse like they were “at the store,” but couldn’t remember exactly what he said.
Hahn said she used to work as a laboratory technician and noticed blood on the porch when she first approached the house. Since it was a farm with animals, she said she wasn’t very concerned at first. But upon entering the house, Hahn said there was blood everywhere.
She told the jury she went to look outside, but the youngest child begged her to stay inside and call 911. She said the 911 operator told her to take everybody and sit in their car outside until the police arrived. An audio recording of the 911 call by Hahn was then played for the jury.
The state then called its third witness — the youngest Borlase, a minor — to the stand.
The state finished its first round of questions in 15 minutes and the defense asked questions for about two minutes. The defense asked how Tristan Borlase was acting and if he normally did not appear upbeat and happy, which the youngest said was not usually the case.
The state then called Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Casey Miller to the stand at 2:40 p.m. Miller was one of three deputies who first responded to the scene.
The state had Miller utilize the map to show what he and the other officers did at the scene. Miller said on scene, they did a check of the house and noticed a knocked over chair and blood on spots on the wall.
Once they cleared that structure, Miller testified he saw a hammock and could see two feet sticking out of it. Miller said he then notified officers he found a deceased white male and said he noticed the shirt was covered in blood. At that point, Miller said he and the other officers waited for additional officers to arrive.
Once the officers arrived, Miller said they conducted another search of the property in which they spotted what Miller said he thought was the reflection of taillights in the woods. Miller said he noticed mulch in the back and saw a knee and a pair of feet upon closer inspection. He said he saw there was blood on the tailgate.
Following a brief recess, the state then called Deputy Aaron Watson to the stand. Watson gave similar testimony as Miller as to what happened when they arrived at the scene. The state also introduced body camera footage from Watson as evidence and showed the jury approximately 13-and-a-half minutes of the camera footage. The footage was from April 10, while Watson and other officers were on the scene.
DAY 2
The morning began with the announcement of a possible COVID-19 exposure on the jury due to a juror who called out with COVID-like symptoms and was waiting on test results. The rest of the jury pool was individually summoned to the courtroom to discuss the situation and their comfort in continuing the case. All jurors agreed to move forward with the trial, which meant the trial could proceed without a five-day recess.
The prosecution first called to the stand North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Rob Powers.
The prosecution had Powers go over photos — which the state introduced as evidence — he took at the crime scene. The prosecution also showed diagrams of the crime scene that Powers had created in a PowerPoint presentation, diagrams the prosecution entered into evidence. Wildlife cameras were labeled in the diagram.
In cross-examination, the defense asked more about his process and if he consulted with other officers on the scene, which Powers responded that he did when two other agents got there.
While Powers was on the witness stand, the prosecution also introduced state exhibits No. 35 and No. 36, which were two knives found in the residence’s sink. The prosecution had Powers hold the knives — which were in evidence boxes — and walk among the jury to show the evidence.
The prosecution called Detective Shawn Brown of the Johnson County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office. According to Brown, JCSO patrols made contact with a black Volkswagen that they had received a BOLO — “be on the lookout” — for out of North Carolina. The prosecution asked Brown to describe what happened after the stop. Brown said they had contacted the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and took Tristan Borlase back to their office, where he was subsequently interviewed.
The prosecution then called Evelyn Jackson to the stand. Jackson was in the car with Tristan Borlase when it was pulled over on April 11, 2019.
The prosecution asked Jackson about her relationship with Tristan Borlase, to which she said they were friends and had an English class together. During March and April of 2019, Jackson said they were only friends.
Jackson testified that Tristan Borlase would confide in her at times in regard to his relationship with family and what he was going through with arguments he had with his parents. On April 10, Jackson said she did not go to school since she had a migraine. The state then started to ask Jackson to describe a social media post she had seen from Tristan Borlase.
However, before the jury was called back in, Defense Attorney Garland Baker and Tristan Borlase talked to each other. After they stopped talking, Baker asked the judge if they could speak together with the prosecution outside of the courtroom, which the judge granted. The three parties met outside the courtroom for about four minutes.
When the three parties came back in, Baker made it clear that he had intended to cross-examine Jackson and bring up items from her interviews that he believed would damage her credibility as a witness and help his client with his case. However, Baker said Tristan Borlase did not want him to go down that avenue of inquiry despite it helping his case. The judge asked him if he felt he had been given enough time to confer with Baker before making that decision.
DAY 3
The prosecution called Special Agent Maggie Holder to the witness stand. Holder, a special agent with the NC State Bureau of Investigation based in Watauga County, testified regarding her involvement and evidence collection throughout the investigation in April of 2019.
Arriving around 7 to 8 a.m. on April 11, Holder said she spent the morning collecting evidence before being pulled away to another investigative activity for the case.
Holder testified that she processed the evidence collected from the white Ford F-150 truck in which Tanya Borlase was found.
According to Holder, she observed reddish-colored stains on the driver’s side of the pickup truck and in the truck bed and tailgate. She testified that the stains looked like blood were seen on the floorboard of the interior driver’s side of the pickup truck.
The defense objected to showing the photos to the jury. Judge Horne overruled and permitted the photos to be shown to the jurors. At the same time, Holder explained where she saw the “reddish-colored stains” and other observations made while assessing the white truck.
After processing evidence from the white truck, Holder said she received a call that Tristan Borlase had been located in a vehicle in Tennessee and she was asked to process evidence from that vehicle at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Mountain City, Tenn.
In the car, Holder said she found a Watauga County Schools report card for Tristan Borlase, some vape pens or e-cigarettes, a plastic bin with snack food, a receipt for McDonald’s purchased at 6:40 a.m. on April 11, 2019, as well as a wallet, razor, phones and Mio drink liquid added into water inside of the glove box.
The wallet contained a North Carolina License Driver’s License and a concealed carry permit — both issued to Jeffrey Borlase.
Inside the driver’s side door compartment of the Volkswagen GTI, Holder said she found a black pocket knife that had what appeared to be blood on the blade. The jury was shown the pocket knife and wallet with the NC driver’s license up close, as well as the evidence bags in which both were kept.
Defense attorney Garland Baker asked Holder if she ever spoke with Tristan Borlase, and Holder said she had not.
The prosecution next called Tate Cook to the witness stand. Cook said he was a senior in the spring of 2019 and participated on the track team with Tristan Borlase. He testified that he and Tristan were friends who would hang out during track practice and meets and outside of school as well “almost every day.”
He testified that he heard from another track team member that Tristan Borlase was picked up by his parents during the school day and was in trouble with them, and defense attorney Garland Baker objected on the grounds of hearsay. Judge Horne asked jurors not to consider that statement as truth but rather for context.
Cook said he received a photo on Snapchat — a social media messaging app which allows users to send direct messages, photos with captions and post to public stories accessible by all friends on the app — from Tristan the afternoon of April 10. In the photo, Cook said he could see gashes on Tristan’s arm and a caption, which Tristan had written saying he had been attacked by a dog.
Over Snapchat, Cook said Tristan messaged him to see if he could wait at WHS after the track meet so they could hang out. Cook said he, two other track team members and Tristan hung out in a parked car in the WHS parking lot for about an hour around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cook said Tristan was about an hour late.
Cook said they smoked marijuana and talked and listened to music. He testified that Tristan said he had gotten into an argument and was running away, but did not say anything else on the subject.
Two teachers and the attendance person at Watauga High School took the stand on Feb. 18. The first witness was Sheri King, an English teacher at the high school who had Tristan Borlase in her class between January and April 2019.
She testified that she had called Tristan Borlase’s mother that morning and voiced concerns over how he was doing in her class. She testified that Tanya Borlase also seemed concerned. During class on April 10, 2019, she received a call that Tristan Borlase would be checking out early, and when King told him that, she testified that he seemed surprised.
The defense asked if it was the first class she had Tristan Borlase in, which she testified it was. Defense Attorney Garland Baker also asked how his demeanor was, which she testified was pleasant. She had also testified that he would sometimes sleep during her class and that she did talk to him about it, but could not recall if he offered any explanation.
The prosecution then called Kristina Pukansky to the stand, who works in the attendance office at WHS. The state had her go over a progress report identified as Tristan Borlase’s. Reviewing the report card showed that Tristan Borlase was struggling in some classes, as some of the grades Pukansky testified to were in the 60s to low 70s.
The state also asked if she recalled April 10, 2019, to which Pukansky responded that she did. She testified that Tristan Borlase was checked out by his father sometime between 2 and 2:45 p.m. that day, and that there was an odd interaction when the father tried to lean in and put an arm around Tristan Borlase, who then ducked away and to the side. She testified she could not see Tristan Borlase from the front. She did testify there did not appear to be anything off about him.
The defense asked Pukansky if she had known Tristan Borlase. She testified she really had not until that semester and only interacted with him for late check-in.
On recross examination, the prosecution asked if Tristan Borlase drove himself, which Pukansky said he did and that he was late a couple of times a week.
The prosecution then called Randy Combs to the stand, a social studies teacher at WHS. He also taught Tristan Borlase beginning in January 2019. He testified that early on he thought Tristan Borlase was a normal high school student that seemed to be intelligent and well liked. He testified that he had received an email from Tanya Borlase at 6:29 p.m. on April 10, 2019.
In the email, Combs testified that Tanya Borlase had reached out to him through Tristan Borlase’s email asking him how he was doing in the class. She had signed it with her personal email and cellphone for Combs to reply to. In his reply, Combs testified his concerns related to Tristan Borlase in his class were that he had been tardy consistently, didn’t participate or listen, was withdrawn and stopped working. He also testified he would put earbuds in during class.
Combs testified he tried to address those concerns with Tristan Borlase, stating that the two had held a conversation outside the classroom in the hall.
The defense asked Combs how he was in class and if Tristan Borlase was tardy. Combs testified that he found Tristan Borlase very intelligent, but his performance fell short.
The sixth and final witness called to the stand on Feb. 18 was Rebecca Russell, an investigator/detective with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution had her talk about procuring and obtaining recordings from the phone calls at the jail made by detainees, as well as recordings of jail visits.
The state then introduced state exhibit No. 72 into evidence, which was a thumb drive containing audio recordings. Russell testified she had reviewed the drive that morning and had listened to all the calls, which were originally downloaded in April 2019. She testified they were in the same condition as she originally downloaded them.
The prosecution then played a recording of a call from the detention center Tristan Borlase made on April 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m.
On the call, Tristan Borlase could be heard speaking to a woman who was not identified. The audio was not always clear. However, Tristan Borlase could be heard asking if the person on the phone could be a character witness, to which she replied that she needed to hear what happened.
Tristan Borlase then could be heard on the audio stating that his mom had sat him down at the table and told him to work on homework and to not get up. He said on the recorded audio that they were having some sort of conversation about religion. In the audio, Tristan Borlase said his mother came up behind him and started attacking him. A portion of the audio from that point was unintelligible from where the Watauga Democrat reporter was sitting for the court case.
The audio again became unintelligible. During the playing of the audio, Tristan Borlase could be seen with his head in his hands.
Later on in the audio recording, Tristan Borlase could be heard saying “back of the truck and just drove it down,” and that he tried to clean up really quick inside and “just covered up my dad.” Tristan Borlase was audibly upset in the audio that was played. Another recording from the same day was also played, with the same unidentified woman on the call with Tristan Borlase. The audio was unintelligible from the vantage point of the Watauga Democrat reporter.
DAY 4
Returning to the witness stand after testifying the previous Friday, Rebecca Russell, an investigator/detective with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, testified regarding audiotapes of Tristan Borlase’s visitations at the detention center in April of 2019.
The first visitation was with a family friend. Much of the audio was unintelligible from where the Watauga Democrat reporter was sitting, in addition to Borlase’s emotional state on the tapes.
The visitor told Tristan Borlase that “your mom loved you very much and she would’ve forgiven you for anything.” She offered to help him however she could, such as relaying a message to his family.
Tristan Borlase was crying during the entirety of the recording. He told the visitor that he had been reading the Bible and praying. She and Tristan Borlase discussed what he should do in jail, such as listen to his lawyer and follow the rules.
Tristan Borlase told the visitor he couldn’t say much about what had happened and had been instructed not to, but he did go on to explain an argument and a physical altercation he had with his parents and that he was defending himself.
In the audio recording, Tristan Borlase told the visitor that he wanted to speak with his older sister, Taylor Borlase.
The second audio recording presented to the jury was of visitation between Taylor and Tristan Borlase on April 20, 2019. Tristan Borlase began by telling Taylor that he could not detail what happened on April 10, 2019.
Taylor Borlase asked Tristan Borlase why he had taken their youngest sibling to the house since this would be harmful to him. Tristan Borlase sobbed but did not reply with a clear answer. The recording abruptly ended before either said goodbye.
In a third visitation audio recording on April 20, 2019, Tristan Borlase talked about feeling cornered in the house the night of April 10, 2019, when he said he was in a physical altercation with his parents.
The audio was unclear due to audio quality and because Tristan Borlase could be heard crying in the audio, making it unclear what he was saying from where the Watauga Democrat reporter was sitting in the courtroom. While crying, he told the person on the other end of the phone “I am broken,” and when the person asked him if it was okay that she spoke with the authorities, he said “yes.” The defense had no questions for Russell.
The state called Samantha Piper, an North Carolina State Crime Lab employee in the forensic biology section. Piper said she conducted presumptive tests on all the items sent from the WCSO, which indicated whether there was blood. Afterward, she conducted DNA swabs to determine whose DNA was on the evidence.
WCSO sent the state crime lab three knives, a swabbing of a kitchen chair stain, a dish towel, a hammock, a pocket knife, a sleeping bag cover, a swab of a stain from the interior driver side door of a pickup truck, a Mossy Oak steering wheel cover, as well as blood samples from Tanya and Jeffrey Borlase and a mouth swab of DNA from Tristan Borlase.
Piper explained that most of the results had a mixture of DNA, usually a “major” DNA which is the most abundant, often from bodily fluids which have more DNA, and a “minor” DNA which is less abundant and harder to detect, often from a person touching an item.
On item three, a kitchen knife, a mixture of three DNA were found with the majority belonging to Jeffrey and Tristan Borlase, Piper said. A third DNA could not be identified due to being too small of a sample. Piper said Jeffrey Borlase’s DNA was found on the blade, on a second kitchen knife.
Item 5, a swabbing from a kitchen chair, tested positively for the presence of blood and had Tristan Borlase’s blood on it, as well as a small amount of another DNA that was unable to be identified as a particular individual.
Piper said that tests on two different parts of a dishtowel concluded that Tanya Borlase’s blood was present on the dish towel.
On the hammock, Piper said the rope that held up the hammock was tested and found the presence of Tanya Borlase’s blood. Five different swatches from different areas of the hammock body were cut for examination, but Piper said that many of the pieces did not render conclusive evidence because of a complex mixture of DNA or insufficient DNA present for testing.
Piper also tested multiple sections of the sleeping bag cover separately, and one piece had Tanya Borlase’s DNA present while the other two pieces had Tanya Borlase’s DNA as well as an unidentifiable second DNA.
The interior driver’s side of the pickup truck tested positively for the presence of blood and DNA testing confirmed it was Tristan Borlase’s DNA as well as an unidentifiable second DNA. The steering wheel cover in the car had many DNA sets on it, but Piper said she couldn’t identify whose DNA there was, but that it could be any of the Borlase family members.
The defense continued this line of questioning because a stain could be seen on the blade of the knife. Piper said the stain was not present when she examined the item, and that it was likely imparted during latent evidence testing, where after she examined and tested the evidence, another section of the state crime lab conducted tests for fingerprints and other evidence, tests which she said sometimes can leave marks on evidence.
The third and final witness on Feb. 21 was Detective Sgt. Lucas Smith who is in the criminal investigation division with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. He was on call on April 10, 2019, and responded to the Borlase residence.
He said he arrived at the scene at approximately 11:35 p.m. The prosecution asked him to describe what he did and saw at the scene in detail. After his walk-through of the scene, he had a briefing from another officer about what family members had said, and then decided to move the family to the sheriff’s office as he knew he needed to record interviews with the family.
At the office, he interviewed Robin Hahn, the grandmother, who he said told her about what she did that day and the communication she had with Tanya Borlase. He said he also briefly interviewed Taylor Borlase. After that interview, he had gotten information that Tristan Borlase had been found in Tennessee. He testified that he started to draft warrants for extradition and then explored the possibility of having Hahn come with him to Tennessee to sit in on the interview with Tristan Borlase since he was 17 years of age at the time, which she did.
The prosecution then asked Smith if they had developed a primary suspect, to which he said “yes,” and identified as Tristan Borlase. At the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith testified he interviewed Borlase on April 11, 2019, which was video and audio recorded.
The recording was unintelligible for portions from where the Watauga Democrat reporter was sitting during its playing for the jury. During the interview, Tristan Borlase answered Smith’s questions related to what happened. He was also crying at times during the interview.
During the interview with Smith, Tristan Borlase stated that he killed his parents. In the interview that was played, he said that he was never worried his dad would hit him. Tristan Borlase admitted to Smith in the recording that was played that he stabbed his mother first. He also said that he had come back to the house at one point but saw police cars and left.
After the recording was played — the interview was more than an hour-long — the state moved on to pictures Smith had taken after his interview with Tristan Borlase. The pictures showed the injuries Tristan Borlase had when Smith interviewed him.
The prosecution then asked Smith a few more questions related to his investigation and what happened in the following weeks related to this case.
Defense Attorney Garland Baker started by asking if his client was distraught during the interview, which Smith said “yes.” He also asked Smith specific questions related to the interview. Baker asked if his client had said that he loved his parents, and that he didn’t want to say bad things about his mother, to which Smith confirmed that he had.
Baker asked if Tristan had said in the interview that he had no predetermined plan to do this, which Smith testified was correct. After asking him more questions related to the interview and what his client had said, Baker presented State Exhibit No. 82, which was a photo of his client’s hands that Smith took.
He asked what injuries Smith observed, to which he testified he saw two cuts on the palm of his right hand and what he called a blood blister on the tip of his index finger. Baker then asked if he was familiar with defensive wounds, which Smith said he was. Baker asked if they were defensive wounds, and Smith said they could be explained in one of two ways and did not appear to be defensive wounds.
Baker said that those appeared to be lacerations on his hand, which was consistent with what Tristan Borlase told him in the interview stating that his dad had a knife. Smith testified that Tristan Borlase did not tell him he got those wounds from defending himself from his father, but testified that the wounds could have been made by the blade of a knife. Baker asked Smith if Tristan Borlase had said “he had a knife and I didn’t have anything,” which Smith testified he believed that’s what he said in the interview. He also asked if Tristan Borlase ever denied killing his mother or father, to which Smith testified he did not.
The prosecution first presented the same photo Baker had shown Smith of Tristan Borlase’s hands. The prosecution asked him if he had training related to defensive wounds, which Smith testified he had. He explained that the wounds he saw on Tristan Borlase’s hands could potentially have happened when a knife slipped after it had gotten wet with blood from a first stab, or the wounds could have happened if the knife had hit a hard surface — like bone — and had continued to slide.
He said the knives in question were also smooth handled, meaning a hand slipping could occur more quickly. He also testified that the wounds were in the same area on the defendant’s hands, which would be consistent with multiple stab wounds.
The prosecution also asked if Tristan Borlase had said anything about his mother choking him, which he did not. In a previously played audio recording, Tristan Borlase could be heard telling a person on the phone that his mother had come up to him from behind and choked him.
To read full coverage of the trial, visit wataugademocrat.com.
