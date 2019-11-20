WILKESBORO — Tom and Karolen Bowman recently announced a $1 million pledge to Wilkes Community College.
The Bowmans presented a check for $250,000 to WCC President Jeff Cox as their first payment toward their pledge.
The Bowmans have long been supporters of Wilkes Community College through the establishment of the Gertrude Elliott Health Science Scholarship program. They are involved in the scholarship selection process each year, awarding numerous scholarships to students pursuing careers in the health sciences.
According to Cox, the Bowmans’ gift comes at an opportune time for the college.
“We have been planning a significant renovation to our library for a few years, and the Bowmans’ generous gift will make a significant impact in funding those renovations on this 20-plus-year-old facility,” Cox said. “I can’t thank the Bowmans enough for their generous support of Wilkes Community College and the students we serve.”
The library renovations will include a special room dedicated to showcasing a remarkable collection of early American children’s literature that the Bowmans are also donating to Wilkes Community College. The college plans to have the library renovations completed and the special collection of books in place by the end of August 2020.
