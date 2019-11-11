WEST JEFFERSON — Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels recently donated $2,934 to the Women in Touch organization.
The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered in Ashe County during the past 12 months by the company’s pink “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery truck.
Funds raised through the program are totaled in October of each year, in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are then provided to local organizations that provide beneficial services and support to those fighting breast cancer.
Employees across the Blue Ridge Energy service area say they feel proud to drive the trucks in honor of family members and friends impacted by breast cancer, according to a release from BRE.
Since beginning the program in 2013, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels has donated more than $85,000 to local breast cancer related organizations across its service area in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties and Grayson County in Virginia.
