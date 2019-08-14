ASHE COUNTY — Power is restored for 2,200 Blue Ridge Energy customers after severe weather impacted 22 locations across Ashe, Alleghany, Caldwell and Watauga counties Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to the energy cooperative.
"Crews worked throughout Tuesday to repair damage," said BRE Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener in an email. "Most of the outages occurred as a result of high winds, which toppled trees from outside of right-of-way areas."
In Ashe County, 814 BRE customers lost power from 3 damaged locations, with 1,174 without power in Caldwell, 177 who lost power in Alleghany, plus 35 powerless in Watauga.
"Caldwell County was the hardest hit region, after fallen trees resulted in four broken poles," Whitener said. "Blue Ridge Energy crews were assisted by contractor crews from Pike Electric."
