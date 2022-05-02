BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae Summer Theatre returns this June and July with two crowd-pleasing, Tony Award-winning musicals, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and “Matilda: The Musical.” This season is continuing the decades-long tradition of providing high-quality, professional theatre on the Lees-McRae College campus in Banner Elk.
The Broadway-scale productions are brought to life by a company of more than 150 members that gather from across the country to share and craft their talents. By including professionals, community members, and students in the cast, the nonprofit serves as both an educational and entertainment opportunity.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” (June 26 to July 3, 2022)
“The Drowsy Chaperone” is the first production of the season. Often referred to as “a musical within a comedy,” attendees should expect lots of fun and tons of laughs at this five-time Tony Award-winning show. When a lover of classic musicals puts the vinyl of his favorite 1920s production—”The Drowsy Chaperone”—on his turntable, the record comes to life and the zany characters come bursting through his refrigerator door.
“The show thrilled audiences in New York when it opened, and now it’s been a hit around the world, so we’re excited to mount it in Banner Elk,” LMST Managing Director Gabriel Vanover said. “This show pokes fun at the musicals of yesteryear while reminding us why we love the classics like ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘My Fair Lady.’”
Seven performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone” include matinee shows at 2 p.m. on June 26, 29, 30, and July 3. Evening shows are at 7 p.m. on June 28, July 1, and July 2.
“Matilda: The Musical” (July 21–27, 2022)
The second production of the season is “Matilda: The Musical,” based on Roald Dahl’s award-winning children’s book of the same name. Full of high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, this show has won more than 47 theater awards internationally, including five Tony Awards. The musical tells the story of a bright young girl who decides to right the wrongs in her world by using her wit and cleverness. Teaming up with her school chums, Matilda takes on Miss Trunchbull, the evil headmistress of the school, and in the process discovers just how powerful believing in yourself can be.
“’Matilda: The Musical’ is pure fun wrapped in allegory. Lessons are learned in a totally delightful way, and it’s a joy to watch as over-the-top characters show us the underlying truth,” LMCST Artistic Director Janet Speer said. “The musical tells the tale with humor and outlandish antics, but in the end, the truth becomes very clear and satisfying.”
Location and Tickets
Online tickets for this year’s Lees-McRae Summer Theatre productions of “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Matilda: The Musical” are on sale now, and in-person ticket sales begin June 7. Adult tickets are $38 for standard seating, and $42 for premium, while tickets for students (K−college) are $18 for standard, and $20 for premium.
The performances are held in Broyhill Theatre in Hayes Auditorium, and parking is free. Purchase tickets online and read more about each production at lmc.edu/summertheatre. For questions about tickets, call the Box Office at (828) 898-8709.
