Burt Wilbur, president of the Brushy Mountain Bible Institute, has announced the opening of a second campus in Ashe County.
The new campus is located at the Ashe Baptist Association, at 204 Beaver Creek School Road in West Jefferson. The Institute offers associate and bachelor’s degrees in ministry.
The Rev. David Blackburn will serve as the campus director, and the Rev. John Crawford will be the main instructor as the campus begins.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 19 with The Baptist Faith and Message (TH101) and Sharing Jesus Without Fear (EV101) being offered. Students can enroll beginning July 5 at either Brushy Mountain Bible Institute.
For more information on the Ashe Campus, call (336) 846-5631.
