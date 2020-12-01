Cars flooded the streets of Ashe County the weekend following the Thanksgiving holiday as visitors to the area completed their holiday shopping locally. As they shopped for their family’s Christmas tree at local tree farms, purchased clothing at the various boutiques in downtown West Jefferson and enjoyed meals at local eateries those visiting the area were treated to the local “charm” of Ashe.
Saturday, Nov. 28, was exceptionally busy as Ashe County celebrated Small Business Saturday.
Parking spots were hard to come by in downtown West Jefferson on Nov. 28 due to both heavy vehicular and foot traffic as people perused local businesses in search of necessities, holiday gifts and souvenirs.
First observed Nov. 27, 2010, and originally sponsored by credit card company American Express, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to shop at small and locally owned businesses. This is in contrast to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which typically lean more toward doing business through retail chains. The holiday has grown during the years thanks to social media and the love of small businesses.
In the town of West Jefferson, the holiday holds a lot of meaning and is highly celebrated. Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt encouraged shoppers, this year more than ever, to shop local.
As a result of COVID-19 regulations, many small businesses had to remain closed for long periods of time. Some had to close their doors forever while others are beginning to recover with the support of their clientele.
Honeycutt said although it may be easier and more instantaneous to order items online, doing so does not help “your neighbor.”
Small town businesses offer quaint, original gift ideas which help stores stay open and keep workers employed. Items available at these stores are original and not mass produced, which adds to their appeal.
“Now more than ever, it is more important to shop small and shop local as we rebound from the COVID-19 impact,” Honeycutt said.
Mountain Outfitters General Manager Helemarie Reavis said the staff wants to thank all of their customers for the great weekend and expressed how much they appreciate them during these “trying” times.
“This year has been really hard on all the small businesses and we cannot thank them enough for all their support,” Reavis said on behalf of the store.
