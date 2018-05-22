WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, May 26 “Connie” the Caboose will be officially dedicated to the citizens of Ashe County and opened for visitors.
Located in downtown West Jefferson, the restored caboose represents hundreds of volunteer hours and financial support from both individuals and businesses in Ashe County.
The exterior has been repainted to its original colors of blue and yellow, the interior floor and walls have been completely cleaned, sanded and repainted, broken windows have been replaced, seats have been repaired and a ramp has been added to make access easier for visitors.
“The caboose dedication is the culmination of countless hours of hard work and dedication by many residents and businesses of West Jefferson,” said Jo Ann Woodie, chairperson for the Caboose Committee for the Ashe County Historical Society. “As the process to obtain, move and restore the caboose unfolded many folks shared their memories of the rail coming through West Jefferson and their stories inspired others to help.”
The Norfolk and Western Railroad first came to Ashe County in 1915. As the train line was established, numerous small communities began to emerge along the rails. A lone depot, placed between Paddy Mountain and Mount Jefferson, would soon blossom into the town of West Jefferson.
Connie Caboose spent hundreds of hours travelling the rails of the Norfolk and Western lines during a time when rail travel was an everyday reality for the citizens of Ashe County.
“Connie Caboose stands as a monument to the once flourishing rail system that gave birth to West Jefferson and brought Ashe County in closer contact with the rest of the nation,” said Josh Beckworth of the Ashe County High School History Department. “Rail travel forever changed the Southern Appalachian region.”
Connie the Caboose will not only be a tribute the to a bygone era, but a place to now gather for weddings, picnics and special events.
