Imagination Ashe (IA), with other community partners, has created a special summer program targeting children ages 3-10 known as "Caboose Kids". This educational and entertaining hour will be held at Connie the Caboose in downtown West Jefferson at the Backstreet Park every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. starting May 28 and ending August 13. Each partnering organization will provide an interesting program on things such as bicycle safety, animal care, litter awareness, planting seeds, and other fun topics. The programs should be engaging and our hope is that this program will be able to be replicated in years to come.
Partners and topics are:
May 28 – Ashe County Arts Council – JAM program
June 4 - Ashe Chamber – Gear Up for Bike Safety
June 11 - NR State Park Ranger Joseph Shimel – Out in the Wild
June 18 - Keep Ashe Beautiful – The Bag Monster Comes to Town
June 25 - Partnership of Ashe – All Aboard! Let’s Move!
July 2 - CIJ - no program
July 9 – Ashe County Bee Keepers – What’s the Buzz?
July 16 – Library – What Does the Fox Say?
July 23 – Imagination Ashe - Fun with Finn
July 30 - Western Youth Network – It’s All about Perspective
August 6 - Farmer's Market – Market Days
August 13 – Florence Art School – What’s Up Doc?
All children must be accompanied by an adult while attending Caboose Kids events. In case of rain, the program will be cancelled – listen to WKSK for announcements. Please contact Kathy Chefas at 727-492-0573, kchefas@hotmail.com, or Karen Moll, 336-977-9111, kandr@skybest.com, for more information.
