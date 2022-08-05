WEST JEFFERSON — The last event of Imagination Ashe’s 2022 Caboose Kids will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m., at Connie the Caboose in the West Jefferson Backstreet Park. Representatives from the Florence Thomas Art School will host gentle giant Doc, a Belgian Draft Horse, and his book, Doc Moves to the Mountains, by Pam Lather. Doc moved to Sun Sanctuary Horse Rescue farm in Ashe County from the Outer Banks a while back and has enjoyed getting to visit all sorts of places in our county. Kids will get to meet Doc, create some art based on Doc’s story, and participate in a few other activities.
In case of rain, a notice will be placed under the shelter to attend the program at the Florence Thomas Art School. Also listen to WKSK Saturday between 8:45 and 9 a.m. for more information related to weather.
To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact Karen Moll, (336) 977-9111 or imaginationashe@yahoo.com for more information.
The sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids is Imagination Ashe with individual Saturday sponsors including Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Partnership of Ashe, Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Farmers Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Keep Ashe Beautiful, North Carolina Extension Service, North Carolina Parks & Recreation, and Western Youth Network.
Imagination Ashe (IA) is the sponsoring organization of Caboose Kids. This series of events was created for all kids ages three to 10 years of age, their siblings, and children visiting Ashe County. Meeting every Saturday morning at Connie the Caboose in the West Jefferson Backstreet Park, Caboose Kids has been opportunity to work with other Ashe County nonprofits and organizations to provide informative and entertaining programs about various topics. From music to bike safety to bee hives to animals in the wild and more, this season’s events have been well received by kids and parents. Caboose Kids has been considered a successful one based on attendance and parents’ comments, ranging from “What a nice surprise on a Saturday morning!” to “Thank you for sharing these programs with us. We didn’t know there were so many organizations in Ashe County!” Averaging 13 kids per program this year, the Imagination Ashe board is looking forward to planning for 2023. For more information about Caboose Kids, please contact Karen Moll at (336) 977-9111.
