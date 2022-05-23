featured Calhoun and Roark receive toolboxes from Farmer's Towing By Chanda Richardson chanda.richardson@ashepostandtimes.com Chanda Richardson Author email May 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Owen Roark and Cabot Calhoun received toolboxes from Johnny Farmer (left) as recognition for their hard work from ACHS automotive teacher, Steve Simms (right). Photo by Chanda Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, May 20, two automotive students were gifted with toolboxes from Farmer's Towing.Owen Roark was chosen as the second place winner in the class by teacher Steve Simms and received a small toolbox, a hat and a shirt from Johnny Farmer.Cabot Calhoun took first place and was gifted a large toolbox as well as a hat and shirt.Simms said both students showed excellent work this past semester and he hopes that each of them seek futures in automotive. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chanda Richardson Author email Follow Chanda Richardson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Ashe County unofficial voting results: Howell wins sheriff’s race Fleetwood home destroyed by fire Saturday night, multiple agencies respond Alice Greer Benefit Golf Tournament happening May 21 at Mountain Aire Golf Club Ashe Chamber of Commerce welcomes Watson HOME to downtown West Jefferson Five deaths added to the COVID-19 death count in Ashe since previous update Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
