Cabot and Owen

Owen Roark and Cabot Calhoun received toolboxes from Johnny Farmer (left) as recognition for their hard work from ACHS automotive teacher, Steve Simms (right).

 Photo by Chanda Richardson

WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, May 20, two automotive students were gifted with toolboxes from Farmer's Towing.

Owen Roark was chosen as the second place winner in the class by teacher Steve Simms and received a small toolbox, a hat and a shirt from Johnny Farmer.

Cabot Calhoun took first place and was gifted a large toolbox as well as a hat and shirt.

Simms said both students showed excellent work this past semester and he hopes that each of them seek futures in automotive. 

