WEST JEFFERSON – Those who have visited the New River State Park, Wagoner Access in recent months may have noticed the captivating new mural on the lower level of the park’s welcome center. The mural, painted by artist Whitney Landwehrmann, depicts views of the New River, the watercraft that are ubiquitous to this popular canoe and kayak access point and the familiar layers of vegetation and mountains of Ashe County.
This mural at New River State Park was funded by the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund (JLLF). The JLLF was established in 2019, to recognize and honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council with the mission of expanding on Lonon’s success in the development of the arts in Ashe County. Awarded in the inaugural year of the JLLF, the mural at, is the first of a series of murals that will connect the arts and nature with the goal of enhancing tourism, awareness of the county’s natural assets and the local economy.
The grant cycle for the 2022-23 time period is now open with for projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County.
Proposals submitted should address one of the following objectives:
1) Extending arts activities and opportunities to people throughout Ashe County
2) Contributing to the economic development in Ashe County through the arts
3) Celebrating the multiple identities of people and families of Ashe County
Applications will be considered from non-profits, businesses, individuals, churches, performers and social organizations that wish to launch innovative arts projects that will benefit Ashe County. Grants up to $2,500 are available. Funded activities must take place between May 1, 2022 - April 30, 2023.
The 2022 application deadline is March 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. The full application and additional details can be found at: https://www.ashecountyarts.org/jane-lonon-grant.php. Completed applications can be submitted online via the application link, downloaded and emailed to: director@ashecountyarts.org, or mailed (or hand-delivered) to Ashe Arts Center 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, NC, 28694.
The Ashe County Arts Council will facilitate the grant from the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund. For questions or more information, please contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or director@ashecountyarts.org
