LENOIR — Each year, Blue Ridge Energy offers rising sixth through eighth grade students the chance to win a full scholarship to one of North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ all-expense-paid summer basketball camps at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.
Young men can apply for the June 17-21 Carolina Basketball Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill. Young ladies can apply to attend the June 18-22 Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State University in Raleigh.
The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus. Campers stay overnight in college dorms, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball and team working abilities. Students who are selected will join around 50 other rising sixth through eighth graders from across the state at the basketball camps.
Since 2003, Blue Ridge Energy has sponsored several dozen scholarships that have helped young athletes develop fundamental skills and improve athletic performance. Now in its 20th year, the scholarship program demonstrates the electric cooperatives’ commitment to building a brighter future through continued support for education and community programs.
Blue Ridge Energy is a cooperative utility serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Wilkes, and Alexander counties. For more information, visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.
