The following is a list who filed for positions within the county on Dec. 6 for upcoming elections.
County Commissioner
- Todd McNeil (R)
- Chuck Olive (R)
- Terry Wagoner (R)
- Mark Massey (R)
Register of Deeds
- Deaett Roten (D)
Clerk of Superior Court
- Pam Barlow (R)
Sheriff
- B. Phil Howell (R)
The Ashe Post and Times will provide updates as more candidates file. Filing ends at noon on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.