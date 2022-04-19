JEFFERSON — On Thursday, April 14, the Ashe Post & Times hosted its first-ever Sheriff’s Forum at the Ashe County Courthouse. In the large courtroom, community members gathered to hear the two active candidates answer 10 questions, gathering information on those who could possibly run the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office later this year.
The forum was streamed live on the Ashe Post & Times Facebook page, reaching nearly 10,000 viewers. The event was sponsored by current County Commissioner and candidate for district judge, Jonathan Jordan.
Candidates for the upcoming election are current Sheriff B. Phil Howell and newcomer Luke Staley.
Nathan Ham, staff writer, moderated the event, giving each candidate three minutes to answer the 10 questions provided by the team at the Ashe Post & Times.
While one candidate answered their questions, the other was asked to leave the room as a courtesy.
A coin toss initiated the forum with Staley winning and choosing to allow Howell to go first.
The following is a list of the questions as well as each candidate’s answers.
1. Introduce yourself and tell us why you decided to run for the office of Ashe County Sheriff.
Howell: “I was born and raised in Ashe County, since 1983, grew up in Laurel Springs. I went to West Jefferson, Beaver Creek High School where I then went for two years at the new high school. I went to NC State University and started in law enforcement in 2006.
“I then started undercover at the Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics detective and did that for four years, did one year on patrol and then got promoted over to Dispatch.
“One thing that’s unique as to why I ran for sheriff is that my business is a little more community based with a blend of law enforcement and stepping up all of it together. That is why I’m running for re-election because we’ve had such a successful last four years that, honestly, there has been no negative aspect and we want to continue that. We’ve got lots of projects that we want to keep enhancing, we’ve got new projects that we want to create and we have a lot of law enforcement projects in the house getting ready to come out.”
Staley: “I was born and raised in Miller’s Creek, not too far from here. I was dismissed from the Highway Patrol in December of this past year. I was dismissed for refusing the executive order for the COVID-19 vaccination. I didn’t do it for political reasons or a political stance. I did it because I can give my wife a kidney. We don’t know the repercussions of the shot and we’re a free country.
“I feel like I can do a better job or a different job. I want to keep Ashe County the way it is and the way we all love it.
“I’d like to bring back integrity, transparency and accountability to our Sheriff’s Office.”
2. What are some of the most pressing issues that you think the Sheriff of Ashe County will be facing in the near future?
Howell: “I am focused on the community in hopes to reach our younger children. So, in 20 years, even after I’m gone, there will be a positive influence with these kids that are interacting with law enforcement a little bit more.
“With that being said, our biggest issue that we’re seeing is the changing technology with these kids and it’s also making it a little bit more difficult when we are working with sex trafficking, child predators, sexting issues and when we’re dealing with these major issues, a lot of this is coming from the new technology over the phone. It is a very hard thing to combat and it is very hard to chase and get a conviction on as well.
“There is an ever-growing prescription problem that we’re seeing throughout the whole United States. That’s our major issue in Ashe County when it does come to drugs.
“As we grow, we also have issues with the number of law enforcement that we have in the county. We’re hoping that we continuously add law enforcement officers to the shifts.”
Staley: “I feel like making sure our deputies know, not only the law, but are up to speed on constitutional law. There are so many people that now are trying to entrap law enforcement. They’re trying to see what law enforcement will do to them.
“Sheriff can do a lot of things that people don’t realize he can do. The Sheriff can also keep the government out of Ashe County’s business.
“I stood up to the state for what I believe and I’ll stand up for what Ashe County needs.
“I think we need to be very transparent about what’s going on in our Sheriff’s Office, whether it’s negative or positive, no matter what it makes it look like. We need to be honest with the people, we need to make sure that they’re informed, but we also don’t need to sugarcoat it, no matter how it looks.
“Training is a big issue I also think we need to focus on. We need to be prepared for all kinds of situations and we need to do it the right way.”
3. Highlight some of the goals you would like to see achieved at the Sheriff’s Office.
Howell: ”We have focused on the community and we have established probably 12 to 15 programs and that’s with our event committee at the Sheriff’s Office. We also have a Sheriff’s Safety Initiative program, which we started last fall. The goal is to bring new things to the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re going to try to help with natural disasters, road closures and anything that is an act of danger to citizens.
“We are going to create a program for the youth in our county that’s anywhere from 16 to 25. It’s a program that helps parents get notified when their kid is out doing something they shouldn’t be doing.
“We have certified eight new law enforcement instructors so we don’t have to go out of the county to train. From top to bottom, we have slowly added law enforcement certified officers. We will start doing those active drill trainings all throughout the year, making sure they’re repetitive and enhancing our officers.”
Staley: “One thing I’d like to look into is that we’ve lost over 20 employees in our jail in the last couple of years. We’ve lost 20 from actual law enforcement. I don’t know if it’s pay, supervision or what is making these people leave and we need to keep people, because if we’re keeping these people happy, we keep them employed.
“The longer people stay with law enforcement, the more knowledge that they gain and they become more of an asset to our community.
“Instead of trying to pursue constant raises, I want to look into free family health insurance too, not only the Sheriff’s department, but to county employees. It’s cheaper to do that than to give a 10 percent raise across the board.
“We want to keep good deputies and we’ve got good deputies now. That’s what makes a Sheriff’s Office strong.”
4. Describe at least one challenging time in your law enforcement career that you feel has prepared you for the role as Ashe County Sheriff.
Howell: “The most challenging aspect I’ve had is when I got promoted over to our Dispatch center. In 2015, Sheriff Williams promoted me over to Dispatch and going in from a law enforcement side, I then had to go in and manage 12 staff members while also creating a very expensive and advanced 911 system in the county. I had about nine months to do it.
“The one time that was the most challenging in entering a job was learning the staff and getting through that while also adding budget into the middle of it. That’s something that got me prepared more than anything.
“When we had the issues we had from 2016 to 2018, after being a part of the past administration, I felt like I was the best candidate during that time to actually succeed as Sheriff because I had seen all the issues.
“The staff was great and part of the last four years has been bringing those staff members together to become a family again.”
Staley: “I served on the Highway Patrol in Iredell County before I transferred up here. Ashe County is a lot slower paced and you always had someone with you in Iredell. When I transferred up here, I covered two counties by myself most nights. That’s something that you have to get more acquainted with as a law enforcement officer in these rural areas. You’re going to be by yourself and you need to make sure that you’re confident in your abilities.
“Through the training I received, I spent a lot of time making sure and preparing myself to be able to take care of any kind of situation.
“You have to get it into your mindset that every day or every night when you go to work as law enforcement that you have to tell yourself that you’re going to take your boots off when you get home.
“The toughest thing when you leave at night is knowing you’re leaving your loved ones. The toughest thing I’ve encountered in law enforcement is knowing that you may not come home.”
5. In your own words, describe what you feel like the role of the Ashe County Sheriff is in the community.
Howell: “Like I said earlier, my first aspect as Sheriff was to reconstruct our office and get leadership into place. By far, I think we have the best leadership and the best staff that anybody has ever had in our Sheriff’s Office.
“Being a Sheriff, my job is to be a face for the Sheriff’s Office to these young kids, to the families, to the parents and to everybody.
“When COVID shut everything down, we actually amped it up. We were the only people during COVID actually doing events. Our goal is to get out into the community.
“My role in the community is to get the outreach to everybody and hopefully we’ll see a result in 20 years and I think I’m already seeing results. I see a result in the children of Ashe County and seeing them approach the officers more, interact with them more, hug them more, high-five them more and talk to them more.”
Staley: “I think community involvement is very important and we need to make sure we interact with, not only the youth, but the community. I think being involved in the community and making sure the children are safe will help them understand what is going on.
“You don’t want children to be afraid of law enforcement. You want them to know that you can come to them and to be able to know that they’re there to help.
“Being involved in your community is a big part of the Sheriff’s Office. We have to protect life and property. That’s the main priority. Making sure that our community has the things that they need, to know what’s going on and to be informed is important. We need to be accessible to our community.”
6. In your opinion, what is the number one crime-related issue that needs immediate plan of action from the next Sheriff?
Howell: “The number one crime issue is definitely our pill issue. In being a narcotics officer, the hardest thing for us to attack was the pill problem. We are seeing a little bit of heroin and fentanyl. When we see somebody with prescription pills, well, they could have a prescription for it. But what makes it illegal is when they begin selling and trafficking.
“The worst issue is when we have people overdosing. We are seeing a little bit of an increase in overdosing. That is something that we want to change. We’ve got a lot of grants and we’ve got a lot of push for opioid use.
“If me and you see some pills lying around, what does it look like? It’s not like meth or heroin, so it’s a little bit harder. It’s the hardest thing for any law enforcement officer to chase.
Staley: “I like focusing on our rural areas of this county. Everything comes in through those areas. Making sure our deputies are patrolling those are a main interest of mine.
“Getting out and learning these communities just by talking to the community can focus on the crime. It’s a main priority of mine.”
7. What skills and strengths do you possess that would make you the best fit for Sheriff?
Howell: “I’m good at multitasking. Being a younger Sheriff and growing up with a part of this technology, I have adapted to it. Part of my style is to push on something, get it there and try to solve a solution. We are fixers and we like to figure out how to solve things quickly.
“I have fought for our staff, no matter what it is. We come to fight for the staff, we want to lead by example and we want to make sure that we are out there at the scene. My style is multitasking and being able to do anything. There’s no way that I can do everything, but I do want to have a big enough resource to find answers.”
Staley: “I’m a people person. I’ve got a big heart. The things that I have give me a lot of compassion for people.
“I’ve not taken one dime for this. I’ve done all of this out of my pocket. I’m doing this for what I feel like the people of Ashe County deserve. I won’e be an 8 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.) Sheriff. I’ll be an until until Sheriff.
“Making sure we keep the county the way we have it is a main priority of mine. Being a voice and pushing what the people want is what I want to do.”
8. Leadership is important in law enforcement. Describe your leadership style and why you think that style is what would work best in the Sheriff’s Office.
Howell: “My leadership style is to be out, be available and promote our law enforcement. I don’t get to go to a lot of situations, but I want to make sure my leadership style is to be with law enforcement, help them and solve problems.
“We want to lead by example. We want to do this job as ethically as we can and unbiasedly serve everybody. I am tickled at the staff that we’ve had.
“We come in with a very strong attitude of black and white rules and we got the very first two zero inspections in history of the jail. We can handle any business and situation.”
Staley: “I don’t ask anybody to do anything I won’t do. I’m not a ‘go boss,’ I’m a ‘let’s go boss.’ I’m not a political person. I’m a law man. That’s what I know.
“The way I lead is by example, by making sure that you see that I’m going to be there with you to take care of business and I’ll be there if there’s something else you need help with.”
9. How do you plan on keeping the public informed of what is happening in the community?
Howell: “We have a press release program. The part of law enforcement that needs to be told is that we are telling our own story. They are factual and they are not out there to mess up the case when it goes to trial.
“We try to include everybody in those releases because we want to make sure that we are informing the public. We want to make sure we’re putting those press releases out there when we are having an event. It informs what’s out there and it shuts down and makes a lot of our drug dealers very scared. They know that we’re out there and we are continuously working all-year round.
“We do booking reports to notify the public of what is going on in the county. It’s very important to us to make sure that those press releases go out.”
Staley: “I think being truthful and keeping people informed is making sure that we show what’s going on. We need to make sure we keep all of our ducks in a row.
“We need to make sure that we have everything in order before we post things on social media or before we give it to the paper.
“The county needs to what’s going on, in and outside of the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff does not run it, he works for the people.”
10. Why should voters cast their ballots for you?
Howell: ”Voters should cast their vote for me based on everything we have done in the past three-and-a-half years. We have added four deputies to the county, a grant worth over $6,000 thanks to the commissioners. That has reduced our delivery of officers by 24 percent.
“We’ve been able to upgrade all of our items, including body cams on every single officer and every single detention officer. That’s unheard of and that is awesome.
“Our K-9 program has grown. We went from having one K-9 that was out of service to put a K-9 on every single shift for every law enforcement officer in the county. We have used them on several searches and we have seized a lot of drugs using those dogs.
“Our goal is to work a very large investigation. Our track record has increased and decreased in the right amounts.”
Staley: “To be honest, I just want the citizens of Ashe to know that we need to be honest with each other. We don’t need to bully one another into voting one way or the other. We’re all entitled to freedom and we’re all entitled to make our own decisions.
“This has been one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done in my life. I want to say that we need to slow down as American people and Ashe County residents. We need to listen to people and not throw darts at one another.
“We need to be honest and truthful and that’s what I’ll be for Ashe County. I think that we as people struggle with that now. My slogan is ‘get back to basics.’ All it is is slowing down long enough to listen.”
