JEFFERSON — A candlelight vigil was held on the night of Oct. 16 in front of Ashe County Courthouse. The purpose of the vigil was to draw attention to missing and exploited children worldwide and to bring awareness to the ever-increasing human trafficking industry.
The vigil began at 7 p.m. as those in attendance gathered to hold candles and pray while also listening to the words of Minister Nathan Mash of Ministry of Hope and Rev. Wade Huntsinger of Warrensville Baptist Church.
Mash preached about how it is the job of "good people to fight the good fight," which is helping children across the world find peace through Jesus Christ. The messages presented by Mash and Huntsinger were powerful and brought some of the crowd to tears, with some sharing experiences about themselves or others who have been exploited.
West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Warrensville Fire Department set up spotlights as the speakers addressed the crowd. In addition to the spotlights and the illumination of the candles held by individuals, there were also flameless candles lining the courthouse steps.
Local organizers of the vigil and those who helped make the vigil possible were Allison Shoemake, Crystal Miller, Cameron Lister, Hayley Mash and Heather Smith.
The organizers thanked everyone in attendance for taking the time to show up for something that needs to be addressed more often and said they plan to hold more vigils and events in the future.
Those interested in future events or learning more about how to get involved are invited to join their Facebook group @Warriors Not Victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.