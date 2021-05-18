Summer programming sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council starts this week with the Fridays in the Park Concert Series. On Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m., Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will perform at the Blevins Shelter in Ashe Park in Jefferson. In partnership with Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the outdoor concert is free and will have a limited audience. Each concert will require registration at www.ashecountyarts.org
Rapidly rising on the bluegrass scene, Billboard-charting artists Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road perform internationally and stateside winning both industry awards and the hearts of fans everywhere. Named Momentum Band of the Year by IMBA in 2019, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road have been recognized as one of the fastest growing bands on the scene. Liam has garnered two nominations for IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year and was one of the youngest musicians selected for The Savannah Music Festival’s Acoustic Music Seminar.
Growing up just down the road from Doc Watson, Liam Purcell leads Cane Mill Road as they rock the traditional bluegrass standards they were raised on, yet boldly write original music with roots in the fertile grounds of bluegrass, old-time and Americana. The band has participated in festivals across the nation including IBMA’s Wide Open Bluegrass Streetfest, Merlefest, Delaware Valley, Ogden Music Festival, Bluegrass Island, Carolina in the Fall, and more!
The concert will be pod-based and audience members will be asked to remain inside their designated area. Masks will be required when interacting with volunteers or persons outside their group. The pods may be chosen upon arrival on a first come, first served basis. Parking and seating will begin at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a food truck on hand and snacks and drinks in the concession stand. Park regulations include no alcohol and no glass containers. Please provide your own lawn chair. No high-back chairs, lounge chairs or chairs with attachments such as foot rests, tables or umbrellas and no tents or canopies.
Mark your calendars for June 18 with Steve Lewis and Bluegrass, Inc., July 16, with the Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray and Aug. 20 with Wayne Henderson. Register for concerts at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Fridays in the Park Concert Series is sponsored by Ashe County Parks and Recreation, Ashe Civic Center and Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org
