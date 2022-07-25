CRUMPLER — It has been 232 years since the heroic 24 hour, historic horseback ride of Martin Gambill and the victorious Battle of Kings Mountain, SC which has been credited as a turning point in the American Revolutionary War for Independence from Great Britain.
The New River Pioneer Chapter of the DAR from Independence, VA sponsored the placement of a DAR historical commemorative marker at the Martin Gambill Family Cemetery in Crumpler, NC on Saturday, July 23, 2022. On this same occasion, Ben Setser of the Catawba Valley SAR, along with the Mecklenburg Chapter SAR, placed and dedicated an SAR grave marker in honor of Captain Martin Gambill.
The colorful ceremony included the Catawba Valley Chapter, SAR Color Guard and drum and fife music by Michael Henningsen, Abingdon, VA member of the Watauga, TN SAR. The New River Pioneer Chapter VA DAR Regent, Mary Lou Richardson led the ritual for the service. Jim Gambill of Jefferson, NC welcomed the Gambill family and numerous relatives and friends to the cemetery.
In Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem, “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” Revere is said to have made a 13 mile ride at night to warn the settlers of Massachusetts that the British were coming.
On the Southern Mountain front of the Revolutionary War, an Ashe County pioneer, Martin Gambill, made a historic ride of his own. On receiving word that the British army under Major Ferguson was advancing to the southern mountains, threatening to “Lay waste to the land and hang all the Rebel leaders,” Capt. Martin Gambill volunteered to deliver the message to militia leaders in Virginia. His horseback ride from the Yadkin Valley in North Carolina to the Holston Valley in Virginia took him more than 100 miles of rough mountain wilderness. It is said that he made the dangerous trip without rest in 24 hours by following mainly Indian trails. In his journey he wore out three horses. As he rode, he alerted settlers and rounded up Militia troops. On Oct. 7, 1780 he led a militia unit under the direction of Benjamin Cleveland in the victorious Battle of Kings Mountain.
Although wounded in the battle, Martin continued to serve in the newly formed Ashe County as county sheriff, tax collector and justice of peace. In 1810 he was elected as the first state Senator from Ashe County.
Captain Gambill married Nancy Nall and settled on the South Fork of the New River. He and Nancy raised a family of at least 7 children. They are the progenitors of many of the Gambill and related families in Ashe, Alleghany counties and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.