Location of new car wash

The location of a new car wash on Blowing Rock Road.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A new car wash is coming to Boone on Blowing Rock Road.

According to the commercial/multi-family zoning permit application, the car wash will be at 1200 Blowing Rock Rd., which is where the New China Buffet restaurant was located.

The application stated that details of the project includes “new construction of a full service carwash with canopies and vacuum spaces.”

The proposed building footprint is 4,048 square feet compared to the current buildings side of 5,154 square feet.

No site plans have been given to the town of Boone as of July 1, according to the town clerk.

