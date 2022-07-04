Car wash to replace New China Buffet on Blowing Rock Road By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com Jul 4, 2022 Jul 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The location of a new car wash on Blowing Rock Road. Photo by Moss Brennan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOONE — A new car wash is coming to Boone on Blowing Rock Road.According to the commercial/multi-family zoning permit application, the car wash will be at 1200 Blowing Rock Rd., which is where the New China Buffet restaurant was located.The application stated that details of the project includes “new construction of a full service carwash with canopies and vacuum spaces.”The proposed building footprint is 4,048 square feet compared to the current buildings side of 5,154 square feet.No site plans have been given to the town of Boone as of July 1, according to the town clerk. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Car Wash Footprint Motor Vehicle Building Industry Construction Road Plan Buffet Zoning China × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now H&W Oil closes its doors after 37 years Five individuals charged following breaking and entering investigation Ashe County man among recent case settlements announced by N.C. Pesticide Board Ashe County Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to 10 graduating seniors Montana ranks among most expensive for road trips Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.