JEFFERSON — The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was approved by Congress and signed into law by then President Trump on March 27, 2020. This $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package included checks to individuals and households as well as direct funding to local governments to support ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Ashe County, the bill authorized the payment of $1.2 million to address pandemic-related expenses including testing, tracking, personal protective equipment, and later, COVID immunization.
“We are grateful for the generous support provided to us by Ashe County through the CARES Act funding. The funding was essential in allowing us to expand our staff capacity to operate a call center 7 days a week throughout the height of the pandemic, offer free COVID testing, and provide COVID vaccines for the community once they became available,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.
Ashe County’s funding allotment was also used to facilitate remote working, allowing Ashe County government to continue to provide excellent service while keeping citizens and employees safe. Two units within the Department of Social Services utilized CARES funding to install Traverse, an electronic file management system.
Director Tracie Downer shared, “Electronic files permit workers to access the information they need at a moment’s notice. The worker might be called to meet at a family’s home at any time of the day or night to assess safety for a child or vulnerable adult. The more information the worker has about the situation before arrival, the more aware the worker will be of safety concerns for various members of the family and for themselves.”
This software has continued to improve the workplace, as Ms. Downer noted, “Supervisors can also have access to the needed data from wherever they are stationed and more fully support the worker... By purchasing the electronic file management system of Traverse, Ashe County has greatly improved the communication, efficiency, and accountability of its social work practice in a short period of time.”
In addition, CARES Act funds went to Ashe County Schools, Ashe Services for Aging (now Generations Ashe), Ashe Memorial Hospital, Ashe Advantage, Wilkes Community College and the Ashe County Sharing Center (now Ashe Food Pantry). Projects undertaken by these organizations included the installation of protective infrastructure like screens, small business grants, support of online learning, and increased food pantry capacities to better serve the community.
As the County brings this funding to a close, the Board of Commissioners look towards the next round of Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Ashe County is slated to receive $5.2 million in ARP funding to spur the recovery process, and County administrative staff have begun working on a plan to invest this funding in Ashe where it will have the greatest impact.
