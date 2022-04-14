WEST JEFFERSON — Brian Greer, Watauga Market President at LifeStore Bank, announced that Bill Caroselli has joined the commercial lending team at its Boone location.
Caroselli has worked with business customers in the High Country for more than 10 years.
“We are excited to have Bill onboard,” commented Greer, adding, “he brings a lot of banking experience and has strong ties to this community.”
Caroselli’s banking experience includes treasury management, merchant services, commercial relations and lending. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Caroselli and his wife, Hope, live in Boone and enjoy camping and outdoor activities with their family. Caroselli and Hope have one daughter Chloe, a seventh-grade student at Parkway Elementary School.
Caroselli has been a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club since 2017 and served as past President. Caroselli has assisted with the club’s community outreach which includes the Back-2-School Festival, New River Clean-Up, Red Cross blood drives and Habitat for Humanity. Caroselli also serves as a Board of Director member for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.
Joedy Eller, Chief Banking Officer added, “We are very fortunate that Bill has joined our commercial team in Boone. His years of banking experience coupled with a strong desire to assist borrowers will greatly benefit the Watauga market.”
