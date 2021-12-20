ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County is no stranger to the recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic as the positivity rate skyrockets in just a week and cases fluctuate within the hundreds.
AppHealthCare reported on Dec. 20 that Ashe County had 89 active cases, lowering from previous days when the count was up to 105, 190 in quarantine, 66 deaths and a cumulative total of 3,756 cases. Alleghany County had 57 active cases, 119 in quarantine, seven deaths and 1,908 cases total. In Watauga, there were 66 active cases, 81 individuals directed to quarantine, 43 deaths and a total of 6,547 cases overall.
Within recent weeks, Ashe has seen 103 new cases from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11. 84 percent of those positive cases were in individuals who were unvaccinated. The positivity rate has increased to 23.20 percent, hospitalizations have increased and the vaccination rate is 55 percent.
As of Dec. 16, Ashe County has continued to remain in the “red” which represents a high level of community transmission. AppHealthCare is encouraging the community to take actions to protect yourself, loved ones and the public during the holiday season.
“Vaccines are the best protection we have against COVID-19. The vaccine is free, safe and effective at preventing severe outcomes,” said AppHealthCare. “We encourage anyone who is unvaccinated to get a vaccine to protect yourself, loved ones and the community.”
In Ashe County, AppHealthCare has administered 15,237 vaccines alone as of Dec. 17.
With the increase in the vaccine rates, ages five to 11 are now 15 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 30 percent, 18-24 are 47 percent vaccinated, 25-29 have a rate of 53 percent, 50-64 are at 62 percent, 65-74 are at 74 percent and ages 75 and up are 78 percent vaccinated. 45 percent of Ashe County’s population remain unvaccinated.
To receive a vaccine, call (828) 795-1970 or walk-in to any AppHealthCare clinic, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Booster doses are now available for ages 16 and up. Ages 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer booster and all other boosters are able to be administered to anyone older. Boosters are only available through appointment.
AppHealthCare is also continuing to offer testing by drive-thru from 8:30 to 10 a.m. No appointment is needed.
With the introduction of the new Omicron variant, a handful of cases have been detected in North Carolina. However, the Delta variant remains dominant.
A recent active outbreak has been reported at Mountain View Elementary. There were 5 active cases as of Dec. 17 and a total of seven cases overall. The last positive result was reported on Dec. 13.
NCDHHS reported on Dec. 20 that there have been a total of 1,599,595 cases in North Carolina since testing began. At the time of publication, there were 1,630 individuals hospitalized.
Globally, as of Dec. 20, there have been 273,900,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,351,812 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO.) As of Dec. 16, a total of 8,337,664,456 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
