ASHE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic drops from its Labor Day peak, Ashe County has continued to see a drop in cases, with 60 active as of Sept. 21.
AppHealthCare has reported that there have been 55 deaths regarding COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 102 individuals in quarantine in Ashe as of Sept. 21 and totals have risen to 3,262. In Watauga, there have been 5,934 total. 95 are active, 110 are in quarantine and deaths are at 37. Alleghany has seen a recent spike with 67 active, 96 in quarantine, six deaths and a cumulative total of 1,567.
Ashe has continued to remain in the “red” which represents a high level of community transmission along with Watauga and Alleghany.
Since the Sept. 10 update, there have been 85 new cases, a rise in positivity rate at 13.06 percent and a drop in demand for COVID-19 tests with 651 less.
A recent outbreak has been reported at Margate Health and Rehab Center with four active cases and a total of six. The last positive case was recorded on Sept. 9.
Ashe is currently standing with 50 percent of its population fully or partially vaccinated. 20 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70. 50 percent are still unvaccinated. AppHealthCare has administered 13,453 doses of vaccine alone in Ashe as of Sept. 16.
The 12-17 age range has a 27 percent vaccination rate, 18-24 at 40 percent, 25-49 with 49 percent, 50-64 stands at 60 percent, 65-74 at 71 percent and ages 75 and up are at 74 percent. By race, 55 percent of Hispanic or Latinx have been vaccinated and non-Hispanic or Latinx have a rate of 44 percent.
AppHealthCare offers drive-thru testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. They also offer vaccinations by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We have both mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) available at this time. The scientific panel advising the FDA met on Sept. 17, and after review of recommendations for booster vaccines has recommended emergency use authorization for Pfizer boosters for people 65 years or older and those at high risk of severe COVID-19. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet in the week of Sept. 20 to review the recommendation. Until we receive clinical guidelines from the CDC and ACIP, we will not be authorized to give booster doses. We will continue to watch for additional guidance from the FDA, CDC, and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Based on the data available, we will continue planning so we are prepared for future direction and announcements. We will communicate additional information as it is made available to us. Thank you for being patient as we learn more in the coming days and weeks. For more information about booster doses, please visit the CDC’s website,” said AppHealthCare in their Sept. 17 update.
The NCDHHS has reported a total of 1,346,316 positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since testing began as of noon on Sept. 20. Over 17.15 million tests have been completed. On Sept. 20, 3,257 cases were reported alone. Hospitalizations have continued to rise and fall since mid August 3,323 are currently hospitalized.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that globally, as of Sept. 20, there have been over 228.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. This also includes 4.6 million deaths. WHO also reported that 5.77 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
To protect yourself and others, the CDC and AppHealthCare recommend receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as well as continuing to follow the three W’s, wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
For more information on the pandemic, testing and vaccinations, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
