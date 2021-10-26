ASHE COUNTY — As cases in the county continue on their downward spiral, Ashe is seeing only 24 active cases as of Oct. 25 along with new booster shots.
Ashe had 58 individuals in quarantine as of Oct. 25, a total of 3,279 cumulative cases and 57 deaths. In Watauga, there were 56 active on Oct. 25, 92 individuals in quarantine, 5,929 total cases and 37 deaths. Alleghany has continued with the lows, seeing 11 active cases, 15 in quarantine, a cumulative total of 1,504 positive cases and seven deaths.
Ashe has continued to remain in the “red,” which represents a high level of community transmission.
Testing and vaccinations are offered by AppHealthCare, Monday to Friday with testing being done by drive-thru from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and vaccinations by walk-in or appointment from 1 to 4 p.m.
Booster doses are now expanded and recommended for individuals who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna booster shots six months or more after completion of the initial series for individuals who are:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
The CDC recommends Johnson & Johnson booster shots for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Based on CDC recommendations, individuals who are eligible for a booster vaccine may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster.
“We hope to begin administering booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Monday, Oct. 25 by appointment,” said AppHealthCare in their Oct. 22 situation update.
Ashe County is currently 52 percent fully or partially vaccinated. 48 percent remain unvaccinated and 18 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70. As of Oct. 21, 13,720 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare in Ashe.
Since the Oct. 15 update, AppHealthCare has reported that the positivity rate has lowered from 12.06 percent to 7.97 percent. New cases have decreased from 51 to 33 and the testing demand has decreased from 423 to 414.
The NCDHHS reported on Oct. 26 that there has been a total of 1.47 million positive cases in North Carolina since testing began. On Oct. 25, 1,183 cases were reported alone.
Also in North Carolina, there have been 11,524,984 vaccine doses administered.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Oct. 25 that there have been there have been 243,572,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,948,434 deaths.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe Health Department at (336) 246-9449.
