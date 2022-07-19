ASHE COUNTY — On July 1, AppHealthCare released its monthly situation update on COVID-19 in Ashe County.
During the month of June, cases fluctuated, ranging from 65 during the first week, 75 during the second, 60 during the third and 56 during the fourth. AppHealthCare reported that many of these cases were seen in ages 25-49 and ages 65 and up. The community level has remained low.
In vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine had become available to children under five years of age.
“We have been offering extended clinic hour clinics in the evenings to allow additional opportunities for families to vaccinate their children,” said AppHealthCare.
The population of Ashe County has now reached 59 percent vaccinated, while 42 percent of the population remains unvaccinated.
Ages five to 11 are at 19 percent vaccinated, ages 12-17 are at 32 percent, 18-24 have reached 53 percent, ages 25-49 are now 55 percent vaccinated, 50-64 are at 64 percent, 65-74 are at 77 percent and ages 75 and up are at 87 percent.
To make a vaccination appointment, call (828) 795-1970.
Deaths reached 84 in Ashe County.
In regional updates in the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region, AppHealthCare reported that 151 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 25. 21 of those patients are in the ICU. Seven percent of currently hospitalized patients are on a ventilator and two percent of patients are pediatric.
According to NCDHHS, 58 percent of North Carolina’s population has been boosted with at least one booster. 77 percent of adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In children and teens, 29 percent have been vaccinated with at least one dose. This statistic looks at ages six months to 17 years of age.
Globally, as of July 18, there have been 559,469,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,361,157 deaths, reported to WHO. As of July 12, 2022, a total of 12,130,881,147 vaccine doses have been administered.
