ASHE COUNTY — COVID-19 has continued to surge throughout the High Country as Ashe County sees 60 active cases as of Dec. 6.
AppHealthCare reported on Dec. 6 that Ashe had 124 in quarantine, 62 deaths and a cumulative total of 3,534 cases. Alleghany County had 38 active,45 in quarantine, seven deaths and 1,748 cases total. In Watauga, numbers are also on the rise with 75 active, 28 in quarantine, 40 deaths and a total of 6,320 cases. Within the three counties, there have been 11,602 cases since testing began.
In the Dec. 3 situation update from AppHealthCare, Ashe County has continued to remain in the "red" along with neighboring counties which represents a high level of community transmission.
"Viruses, including COVID-19, have the ability to change over time. These changes are called variants and are to be expected with any virus. A new variant of COVID-19 was recently identified called Omicron (B.1.1.529) and has been mostly detected in South Africa, however it is being detected in a growing list of countries including the United States. Right now in North Carolina, the dominant variant remains the Delta variant and the Omicron variant has not been detected yet in North Carolina. The Omicron variant has been labeled as a variant of concern by WHO which means it’s transmissibility, severity and activity is being closely monitored. It is suspected this variant may be more transmissible given how quickly it has spread and become the dominant variant in South Africa. The vaccines have been effective against other variants by preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. We expect to learn more about the Omicron variant in the coming days and weeks," said AppHealthCare.
54 percent of Ashe County is currently fully or partially vaccinated with 46 percent unvaccinated and 16 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70. AppHealthCare has administered 14,680 vaccines in Ashe County alone as of Dec. 2.
Percentages continue to rise for different age groups as vaccines continue to roll out. Ages 5 to 11 have seen 11 percent, 12-17 is at 30 percent, 18-24 has 46 percent, 25-49 is at 53 percent, ages 50-64 has 62 percent, 65-74 is at 74 percent and ages 75 and up have seen 78 percent.
AppHealthCare is continuing to offer testing and vaccinations at each of their clinic locations. For testing by drive-thru, visit AppHealthCare Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. For vaccines, you can either make an appointment by calling (828) 795-1970 or walk-in Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Since the Nov. 26 update, new cases have dropped from 44 to 37, the positivity rate has increased from 13.25 percent to 15.95 percent and the number of tests have decreased from 332 to 232.
NCDHHS reported on Dec. 3 that there has been a total of 1,544,544 cases in North Carolina. 3,720 cases were reported on Dec. 3 alone.
Globally, as of Dec. 3, there have been 263,563,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,232,562 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). As of Dec. 4, WHO reported that a total of 7,938,597,991 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call (336) 246-9449.
