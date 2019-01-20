Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson and Boone, has released its president’s, dean’s and honor lists for the fall 2018 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part-time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
The President’s List from the 2018 fall semester included Ashe County’s Keaton S. Craven, West Jefferson; Kayla E. Weber, Todd; and Darrick L. Woody, Todd.
The Dean’s List from the 2018 fall semester included Ashe County’s Caroline P. Hamm, Creston; Joshua A. McNeill, Fleetwood; Mackenzie P. Rorie, Fleetwood; Chloe N. Walczak, West Jefferson; and William J. Moretz, Todd.
The Honors List from the 2018 fall semester included Ashe County’s David R. Albin, Fleetwood; Taylor J. Dennis, Fleetwood; Chloe O. Folsom, Jefferson; Rachel C. Plott, Fleetwood; and Amber N. Roten, West Jefferson.
For more information about CCC&TI, call (828) 726-2200 or (828) 297-3811, or visit www.cccti.edu.
