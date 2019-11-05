Ashe County Public Library releases volume two of its local Veterans History Project this month. The project highlights memories of veterans from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. Even stories about Civil War Veterans. Although the war or conflict assigned to each veteran is an important part of their story, it is the sacrifices each made for our country that we will never forget.
The Veterans History Project takes place throughout the year with support from students and other volunteers who help with interviewing and documenting veteran stories. The collected stories are published in a keepsake magazine and are given to participating veterans and their family members. Copies of the magazine are also shared with local assisted living homes, school libraries and libraries in the Appalachian Regional System.
The Veterans History Project is sold in partnership with the Museum of Ashe County History, Ashe County Veterans Services Office,and Friends of Ashe County Public Library. All proceeds from magazine sales are used to help offset publishing costs.
When collecting stories last year for volume one, it was realized that this project should continue annually as long as funding is available. This year’s project was made possible by financial support from Friends of Ashe County Public Library, Ashe County Community Foundation, Skyline/SkyBest Corp. and a gift from Rep. Virginia Foxx.
There are still many stories to be collected and memories to be honored. The library invites all veterans and their families to stop by and share their stories in this continued work. A special program will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 to recruit volunteers and veterans for volume three in plans to start now for Veterans Day 2020.
Another highlighted program for veterans’ history takes place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Ashe County Public Library. Author and award-winning photographer Douglas Butler presents After Appomattox: NC Civil War Monuments, a discussion on the historical, artistic and social contexts in which these commemorations were created. Doug shares his images as he relates insightful episodes and fascinating anecdotes highlighting the cultural and aesthetic evolution of these memorials. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Veteran art is also on display at the library during the month of November. Joe Lyle’s collection of homemade instruments and artwork is housed in a showcase on the main floor. Upstairs in the library’s Ida C. Marsh gallery, painting and poetry by David Shoemaker is displayed. Shoemaker’s work reflects on his experiences as a soldier in the Vietnam War. Stop in at 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 for an Artist’s Reception. Light refreshments will be served.
Dates to remember in November:
The library will be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, and for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28-30.
Children’s Programs
- Baby Bounce meets every Friday at 10:30 a.m. for ages birth to 2 years. Enjoy stories, rhymes, bounces, and songs with a stay-and-play social time afterwards.
- Tot Time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays for ages 2 and 3. Wiggle, giggle, laugh, sing, and create. A fun-filled time featuring stories, music, and a craft.
- Storytime for ages 4 and 5 is at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Join us for ABC adventures with stories, art, and music.
- Maker Monday is for children and families at 4 p.m. on Mondays. If you can imagine it, you can make it. Follow your curiosity to create amazing solutions to everyday challenges, play on your own, and more!
- Alternate Ending Club for ages 7-12 meets at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 19. Come out and experience books in a whole new way with interactive stories where club mates will choose the way the story ends.
- Join us in the National Campaign to Read for the Record on November 7. This year’s selection is Thank You, Omu! By Oge Mora.
- Celebrate Picture Book Month by visiting the library in your pajamas! The Picture Book Pajama Party begins at 11:00 a.m. on November 9. Come out for story time, snuggling, crafts, snacks, group reads, and new friends.
- North Carolina author and illustrator Jonathan Voss visits at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 12 to read from his spectacular Hoot & Olive series and talk about the process of writing and illustrating.
Teen Programs
- T for Teen – Gamers Unite! Meet-up at 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Xbox360 and laptops available for teen gaming.
- Board Game Café is open at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12. Come and make some friends! Play a variety of board games and enjoy coffee and sweet treats.
- The Teen Open Studio meets at 4 p.m. on Nov. 19. Join us for a wide range of creative crafts and projects.
- TLC (Teen Listening Council) in partnership with A.S.H.E. is a safe place for teens to talk openly about any subject. Drop in at 4 p.m. on November 26.
Adult Programs
- For all your tech troubles, book and appointment with our friendly reference librarians. Call (336) 846-2041, ext. 227.
- Yoga Club meets in the library’s downstairs meeting room at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
- Life with Children meets at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12. This program welcomes parents and caregivers of young children for practical parenting tips and discussion, light refreshments, and time to enjoy the companionship of other who are raising the next generation. Registration is required. Call the library to sign-up: (336) 846-2041, ext. 111.
- Vickie’s Book Club meets at 1:00 p.m. on Nov. 19 to discuss Little Fires Everywhere by, Celeste Ng.
- Brouhaha Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in Boondocks Restaurant for “Books, Beer and Bookworm Babble.” Come and find out what everyone has been reading lately!
All Ages
- Get Crafty meets at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 for crocheting and knitting. Instruction available for beginners and project materials are provided.
- The Community Drum Circle meets at 5:30 p.m. on November 14. Join the celebration of drums, while exploring the soul and spirit of music!
- Mountain Music Slow Jam meets from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the downstairs meeting room. Songs are explained as to timing, breaks, etc… and played in slow time. Designed for beginners, all skill levels are welcome.
Special Events
- Visit the library for a special presentation, After Appomattox: NC Civil War Monuments, at 11:00 a.m. on November 13.
- Paintings and poetry by artist and veteran David Shoemaker are on display during the month of November in the library’s Ida C. Marsh Gallery. Handmade instruments and art by veteran Joe Lyle are showcased on the library’s main floor.
- International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is on November 23 and Ashe Library will be hosting a special event from 10:00 – 2:00 p.m. Each year the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. Call to register (lunch will be provided) (336) 846-2041 ext. 111.
- Food for Fines Week – During the week of Dec. 2-7, take advantage of the chance to pay off late fees by donating non-perishable food. Each item of undamaged, in-date, non-perishable food is equal to $1. Items donated do not count toward damaged or lost items.
